Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Phatt City reschedules performance at Friday After 5
Phatt City, scheduled to perform at Friday After 5 last week, will come back in September after sound issues affected their show. The teams at the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce offered an apology to everyone who came out to enjoy the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 concert on Aug. 5.
Alexander County names new health director
TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
$18 million Lenoir-Rhyne football stadium to be unveiled on Sept. 3 in Hickory
Less than a month remains before Lenoir-Rhyne University unveils $18 million in renovations to the university’s football stadium. The LR Bears will face the Virginia State University Trojans on Sept. 3 in Hickory. Construction crews continue working to finish the final touches on the stadium ahead of a ribbon-cutting...
WATCH NOW: Statesville Back 2 School Bash rolls on
For more photos from the Back 2 School Bash, please see page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. The Statesville Back 2 School Bash had a steady line of vehicles circling Statesville High School and the volunteers were excited as the process started on Saturday. “It’s super exciting,...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 min ago.
Iredell County Agricultural Fair set to open Sept. 2
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run. There will be a few changes to the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair, including one day when there is no admission charge and a set fee throughout the span of the fair on wristbands for rides. In the past, wristbands were priced higher on weekends but when the fair opens Sept. 2, they will be a set fee of $20 for unlimited rides.
North Iredell grad announced as first recipient of 'The Buzz' award
Sheldon Candis started a buzz at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 with his film “Luv” that has continued growing over the past decade. The award-winning director and North Iredell High School graduate has worked with everyone from Lebron James and Misty Copeland to Common, Danny Glover and Idris Elba.
Iredell County restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 31-Aug. 6. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A. China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 95/A. Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A. Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive,...
Theatre Statesville to present 'Putting It Together'
Theatre Statesville will present “Putting It Together” on Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill. Show times are 7:30 p.m. each day with an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19. “Putting It Together” is a revue that takes songs from various...
Iredell Museums to conduct Living History Day Aug. 20
Iredell Museums is conducting Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20. Learn about what education would have been like in the 18th century. It is probably quite different than you imagine. There will be 18th century interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing,...
Calling all young entrepreneurs: Third annual Kids Biz Expo set for Aug. 26
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce has planned its third annual Kids Biz Expo for 5 p.m. Aug. 26. The expo will be held at the Broad Street Methodist Church park at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, which is next to the Piedmont Healthcare Friday After 5 Concert scheduled on the same day. Set-up will be at 4 p.m. that day.
Driver Amber Lynn, agitating and adored, thrills crowds at NC track. 'She always has a target on her back …’
Her hard-charging style and, maybe, the fact she's one of the few women to compete and win make Amber Lynn arguably the most popular driver on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray Stadium. Whether she's nudging her way through the Sportsman Division field or crossing the finish line first, fans get...
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to play Greensboro's NC Folk Festival
Funk music icon George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will highlight the main-stage lineup at the NC Folk Festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city Greensboro. Festival leaders announced Thursday that they have finalized the 2022 main-stage lineup of 21 acts with Clinton and his collective. The Kannapolis native and...
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
PRIME LOCATION! 4 bed/3bath home located just outside of historic Downtown Mooresville in highly-rated Mooresville Graded School District. Meticulously maintained 2900sqft of open space. The eat-in kitchen boasts gleaming granite tops, SS appliances, cabinets galore, island & walk-in pantry. Gas log fp in family room. When built in 2018, the 2 large front rooms were designed to be formal living room and formal dining room w/gorgeous wainscoting throughout those rooms and the entire entry hall. Truly flex spaces, I've also seen people use those 2 rooms of this floor plan as offices, gyms, studios, playrooms, walled-up for extra bdrms & more! Upstairs opens up to a big loft. Huge primary suite. Other 3 bedrms large w/spacious walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms is a guest suite! Nice-sized fenced yard. 2-car finished garage. Nice neighborhood convenient to Lake Norman access, all the shops, restaurants, airports, fun activities & Charlotte. You know you want it! BUILDER'S 10-YR WARRANTY.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $450,000
New construction home to be finished approx. 9/2022. Ranch home is nestled on a private 2-acre wooded lot with creek and access to community river lot which allows you an area to fish, walk in a canoe or paddleboard. Home features LVP flooring in the main areas. Formal dining room off of the entry hall and kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in the great room with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the great room and feature white cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances, and pantry. Split floorplan offers the primary bedroom with his/hers closets and ensuite bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combo, and linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have been expanded from it's original floorplan with large closets and access to the full bath off the side hallway. Covered front door area. Oversized deck off of kitchen/breakfast/great room overlooking the heavily wooded, private backyard. New, deep well and septic system. 2-car garage with pull-down stairs to the add'l storage.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
