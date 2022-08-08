Read full article on original website
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd — Service 8/15/22 11 A.M.
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd of Plattin passed away on Wednesday (8/10), she was 87 years old. The visitation for Winnie Boyd will be Monday (8/15) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Clarence “Gene” Hall – Service 8/16/22
Clarence “Gene” Hall of St. James died last Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation for Clarence Hall will be Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Britton-Bennet Funeral Home.
Gary Thebeau – Service 2pm 8/13/22
Gary Thebeau of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Gary Thebeau will be 1 to 2 Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois — Service 8/20/22 11 A.M.
Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois of Bonne Terre passed away Monday, August 8th, at the age of 72. A memorial gathering for Mary Courtois will be Saturday morning, August 20th from 9 until the time of the memorial service at 11 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Keith “Coty” Pratt – Service 8/15/22
Keith “Coty” Pratt of Bismarck died last Sunday at the age of 37. The funeral service will be Monday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Coty Pratt will be Monday afternoon from 3 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
Wayne Anthony Reiter — Service TBA
Wayne Anthony Reiter of Festus passed away Monday, August 8th, he was 70 years old. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Donald E. “Buzz” Jordan – Service 08/15/22 at 1 p.m.
Donald “Buzz” Jordan of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Antioch Cemetery near Zion. Visitation for Buzz Jordan is Monday from 11 until...
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
James Kelly Lee Pinson – Service 8/10/22 At 7 P.M.
James Kelly Lee Pinson dies Friday at the age of 58. The funeral service is Wednesday evening at 7 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for James Pinson is Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 7 at the funeral home in Potosi.
JPAD changes in leadership working out well
(Crystal City, Festus) The Joachim Plattin Ambulance District is making the transition to operating without Administrator Curt Stueve. Stueve has retired from the district after a lengthy career as a 1st Responder. Ken Strathmann is the Deputy Chief of JPAD. He says Curt hasn’t left completely, he’s still helping out.
Annual Big River Run coming up in September
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks Foundation annual Big River Run is coming up on Sunday, September 18th. Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Division Manager Craig Luetkemeyer says typically 150-200 runners come out per year and it all starts and ends at the Northwest Sports Complex. Luetkemeyer adds they are...
J98 Blood Drive Was A Success
(Farmington) J98 and the American Red Cross partnered for a blood drive on Friday at the VFW in Farmington. Julie Gustafson is with the American Red Cross. She says the blood drive was a success. There are always opportunities to give the gift of life. Gustafson tells us about a...
Festus Memorial Airport to close in 6 weeks
A local airport is closing after more than eight decades. Come September, logbooks will have their final entry from Festus Memorial Airport, which will close its doors on September 27.
St. Francois County Van Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Park Hills Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
(Park Hills) A man from Park Hills was injured Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on the West Exit, south of Highway 8 when 38-year-old Dale Metcalf failed to make a curve, ran off the road, back onto the roadway and then overturned.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
