(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO