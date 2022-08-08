ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The US Air Force is signing up for Starlink after watching it help Ukraine stay online amid Russia's ongoing attacks

By Christopher Woody
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpwUO_0h9HNfID00
A SpaceX Starlink internet terminal in a flower bed in Vorzel, Ukraine, on May 5, 2022. Taras Podolian/Gazeta.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
  • SpaceX's Starlink has been praised for providing internet service to Ukraine amid Russia's aggression.
  • The US Air Force is now awarding Starlink a contract for satellite internet in Europe and Africa.
  • Starlink's success in Ukraine has drawn attention from militaries around the world, including China.

After months of praise for Starlink and its role in keeping Ukrainians online amid Russia's ongoing aggression, the US Air Force is making plans to work with the satellite internet company to support its operations in Europe and Africa.

In an announcement published this month, the service said that US Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa would purchase service from Starlink, which is operated by SpaceX, to support the 86th Airlift Wing based at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The 12-month, $1.92 million contract was awarded in late July and is set to begin sometime between August and July 2023. It is meant as "an interim solution" until a broader agreement is reached. Politico first reported on the contract after it was announced on August 4.

The intent "is to provide either First-Generation or High-Performance satellite terminals and internet service either static/fixed site or portable/mobile to the terminals enabling users to connect devices to the internet," the Air Force said in a justification document for the sole-source contract.

Starlink is the only commercial company that can provide low-earth orbit satellite communications in both Europe and Africa, the document says, referring to Starlink as having "the most well-established LEO satellite network with more than 1,350 satellites" while its competitors "are still in their infancy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMziY_0h9HNfID00
An illustration of SpaceX's Starlink satellite network. Getty Images

Starlink is also the only such network currently being used in "a contested environment," the document says, referring to Ukraine.

The Air Force Research Laboratory has found that in contested environments, low-earth orbit satellite constellations "are much more resilient to signal jamming and also provide the low latency required to support tactical missions," according to the document, which notes that the Air Force is pursuing several efforts that could require support for tactical missions in contested environments — including agile combat employment.

"The communication requirements within and around eastern European areas in support of Ukraine operations expands daily," the document says. "Starlink LEO fulfills the requirement of reducing processing times and increases theater-based operations on changing requirements and locations."

"After extensive research it was found that SpaceX-Starlink is the only vendor able to provide this specialized communication service in the current areas of operation in the required time," the document adds.

Ukraine's internet and communications networks were attacked in the hours before Russia launched its offensive on February 24 and have been targeted throughout the conflict. Shortly after Moscow began its attack, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starlink had been activated in Ukraine in response to requests from Ukrainian officials.

Since then, Ukrainians have relied on Starlink for civilian and military communications, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised it as "very effective."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViffP_0h9HNfID00
Satellite antennas on a destroyed building in Hostomel, Ukraine, on April 22, 2022. Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

US military officials have also praised Starlink for its resiliency in the face of what Musk has called increased "jamming & hacking attempts" by Russia.

Brig. Gen. Steve Butow, director of the space portfolio at the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit, said the satellite network has had a strategic impact, telling Politico that it had "totally destroyed" Russia's information campaign. (SpaceX has received a number of contracts from the US military.)

US Air Force officials began researching commercial low-earth-orbit internet service in Europe and Africa in June 2021. While Starlink was found to be the only current provider in both regions, other firms, namely Amazon, OneWeb, and Telesat, "are all expected to provide" service there "in the next few years," the justification document says.

Gen. Stephen Townsend, who retired this month after three years as head of US Africa Command, said at a Defense Writers Group event in July that he had seen how Starlink was being used in Ukraine and was "intrigued by it."

"I've asked my staff, 'Hey, can we use that capability and if so tell me how,'" Townsend said when asked if a service like Starlink could be useful for militaries in Africa. "I don't have the answer back yet, so I don't know, but I've asked the same question you just asked."

Starlink's effectiveness in Ukraine has also attracted attention in China, where researchers wrote this spring that the Chinese military should develop capabilities to interfere with or destroy Starlink satellites in the event of a conflict.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Ukraine War#Us Military#Starlink#The Us Air Force#Ukrainians#The Air Force
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Washington Examiner

How long will Russian soldiers hold on in Ukraine?

Gen. George Patton was often referred to as "old blood and guts." Some of his troops would add, "our blood, his guts" to describe his aggressive tactics, but in a manner that only a veteran can truly appreciate. They admired the man who led them from the front. The same...
MILITARY
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

575K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy