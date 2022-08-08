2 killed in NE Ohio crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the area of SR-13 between Free Road and Noble Road around 6:20 a.m. after the driver of Buick LeSabre went over the center line and hit a Dodge Grand Caravan going southbound.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. Troopers identified the driver of the LeSabre as 33-year-old Charmeka Sherman of Sandusky and the driver of the Dodge as 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman.

No other details are being reported at this time and an investigation is underway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.