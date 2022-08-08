Will Trent Adaptation Starring Affair Vet Ramón Rodríguez Ordered at ABC

Click here to read the full article.

A former Affair baddie will soon find himself on the right side of the law.

ABC on Thursday handed a series order to Will Trent (working title), a one-hour drama starring Ramón Rodríguez (aka Ben “ Killer of Alison Bailey ” Cruz) based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels.

The midseason drama follows eponymous Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), who “was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system,” according to the official logline. “But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

Rounding out the cast are Erika Christensen ( Parenthood ) as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson ( This Is Us ) as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin ( Quantico ) as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn ( The Wire ) as Amanda Wagner.

The pilot was written by Liz Heldens ( The Dropout ) and Dan Thomsen ( Batwoman ), and directed by Paul McGuigan ( Big Sky ). They executive-produce alongside Slaughter and Oly Obst ( The Resident ).

The Will Trent series has consisted of 10 crime novels, beginning with 2006’s “Triptych.” That was followed by “Fractured” (2008), “Undone” (2009), “Broken” (2010), “Fallen” (2011), “Criminal” (2012), “Unseen” (2013), “The Kept Woman” (2016), “The Last Widow” (2019) and “The Silent Wife” (2020).

In addition to Will Trent , ABC’s 2022-23 slate includes fall entries Alaska Daily (starring Academy Award winner Hilary Swank) and The Rookie: Feds (starring Claws ‘ Niecy Nash-Betts), as well as midseason comedy Not Dead Yet (starring Jane the Virgin ‘s Gina Rodriguez). (For a complete look at ABC’s fall schedule, including premiere dates, click here .)

Will you be checking out Will Trent when it debuts at midseason? Already a fan of Karin Slaughter’s novels? Sound off in Comments.