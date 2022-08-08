ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union defender Jakob Glesnes added to All-Star roster

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes was added to the roster for Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game.

Glesnes was named Sunday as a replacement for injured New York City FC defender Alexander Callens.

It is the first All-Star appearance for the 28-year-old Glesnes, who is in his third season with Philadelphia.

The Norwegian center back has two assists in 24 starts in 2022. He has four goals and four assists in 77 career matches (75 starts).

The MLS All-Stars will face the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.

–Field Level Media

