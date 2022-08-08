ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Aroostook County, ME
Aroostook County, ME
Mars Hill, ME
Maine Lifestyle
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Georgia State
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Jury selected for murder trial

HOULTON- A jury has been selected for a murder trial slated to start in Aroostook county next week. Bobby Nightingale of Presque Isle is accused of killing Allen Curtis,25, and 51-year-old Roger Ellis. Their bodies were found in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in August 2019. Nightingale...
CASTLE HILL, ME
101.9 The Rock

This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

The Detail Shop In Mars Hill Is Ready To Transform Your Vehicle

No more rides if I see one more old fry on the floor. As much as we complain about winter being hard on our vehicles, the busy summer months can take its toll on the inside of your family ride. Running to camps, taking hikes, and going to the beach can compound into a big mess of dirt, sand, and fries all over the car. During the summer you don't have time to properly clean out so why don't you hire out a good detail shop?
MARS HILL, ME
101.9 The Rock

Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161

A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
FORT KENT, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

