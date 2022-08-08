Read full article on original website
Mars Hill Homecoming Days & Several Community Events This Weekend
The Mars Hill Homecoming days will run this weekend through Sunday evening with events, activities, and meals for the entire family. The parade on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. is typically a highlight during the homecoming days. Main Street through Mars Hill will be closed to traffic from 2:00 – 3:00 pm so plan accordingly.
King and Queen French Fries Has a Long History in Presque Isle, Maine
Pam Weber is the owner of King Paul and Queen Thelma French Fries at the Northern Maine Fair (and many fairs across the state). It’s been a family owned operation since the beginning. There’s also a family connection with the Pizza House and Aucoin’s Restaurant on Maine Street in Presque Isle.
Congratulations: One Year Anniversary as Chief of Police in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Congratulations to Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew E. Cummings on his one year anniversary as Chief of Police. The Chief thanked the Fort Fairfield community and posted a photo of a thank you note he received with some donuts and coffee. He also mentioned the department's growth over the last...
Welcome Back; School Starts Today For Students in Mars Hill
Summer is over for students at MSAD #42 in Mars Hill as they go back to school today to begin the 2022-23 academic year. The district will release students for the harvest break on September 15. MSAD #42 serves students from Blaine, Bridgewater, E Plantation, and Mars Hill. It's nice...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Jury selected for murder trial
HOULTON- A jury has been selected for a murder trial slated to start in Aroostook county next week. Bobby Nightingale of Presque Isle is accused of killing Allen Curtis,25, and 51-year-old Roger Ellis. Their bodies were found in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in August 2019. Nightingale...
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
Caribou Restaurant Closes Dining Room Temporarily, Caribou, Maine
Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service. It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Jade Palace Restaurant and...
The Detail Shop In Mars Hill Is Ready To Transform Your Vehicle
No more rides if I see one more old fry on the floor. As much as we complain about winter being hard on our vehicles, the busy summer months can take its toll on the inside of your family ride. Running to camps, taking hikes, and going to the beach can compound into a big mess of dirt, sand, and fries all over the car. During the summer you don't have time to properly clean out so why don't you hire out a good detail shop?
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?
We’re going to have a pretty wild week of some extreme weather in Aroostook County, Maine this week. We usually expect the temperature to rise around this time of year. But, a few days from now, on Thursday, we should feel some real heat. It won’t necessarily be the...
Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161
A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
