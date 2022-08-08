Read full article on original website
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
WSAW
Annual Veterans Tribute celebration returns for 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual veterans tribute has returned for 2022 with Bull Falls Brewery hosting the event for the second year in a row. The event is a celebration honoring service people that have been in various military branches. Many veterans themselves even volunteer for the event, such as those from Wausau American Legion Post 10 and American Legion Post 492, Rothschild.
WSAW
Roisin Willis’ search for an elusive time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Roisin WIllis was representing the USA Track and Field team for the first time in her young career at the U20 World Championships. She was competing in the 800-meters with a chance at glory. The stage wasn’t unknown to the Stevens Point native. She had...
WSAW
“World’s Largest Barn’ history presenation to be held Thursday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to celebrate the history of the World’s Largest Round Barn will be held Thursday night. People can attend in-person at the Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library or online with preregistration. Click here to register. The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Don Felhofer the...
WSAW
57th Fun Fly In gets underway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sport Club’s 57th annual Fun Fly In started Friday, with their first ever night flight and movie on the lawn. The weather was a little overcast and cooler than your normal August day, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun.
WSAW
LogJam Festival to be held this weekend in Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual festival that gives a glimpse into the region’s early logging days will begin Friday in Mosinee. LogJam Festival features activities, re-enactments, historical living history booths, entertainment and more. Visitors can step back in time to celebrate the culture of early settlers on the Wisconsin River.
cwbradio.com
Auburndale Man Receives Agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike Sabel, of Auburndale, was recently honored with an agriculture Lifetime Achievement Award by the Wis. Association of Agriculture Educators and the National Association of Agriculture Educators. Sabel was recognized for his lifetime work in agriculture education, agriculture service activities and community service. Sabel taught agriculture for 41 years. Ten...
WSAW
Food for Kids fundraiser raising money to provide meals for Merrill students
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The non-profit organization, Food for Kids, is making sure children don’t go hungry this school year. The organization held a raffle ticket fundraiser at the Northwoods Veterans Post on Saturday. The money will go towards providing meals for students on the weekends. Food for Kids...
WSAW
Boys & Girls Club Hosts ‘High Tea’ Luncheon
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - For a third year, The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosted their annual High Tea event. The event is designed to teach and empower young female members of the club to be their very best selves. On Thursday, the club concluded its...
WSAW
New era of UWSP football begins under new head coach
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new era of UW-Stevens Point football officially launches this week under the watchful eye of a new head coach. Longtime UW-Oshkosh coach Luke Venne is now in the head coach seat as the Pointers took the practice field for the first time Friday afternoon.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Showers ending becoming partly sunny
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Considerable cloudiness Saturday with a chance of showers in the eastern and southern parts of the area. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds should break for some sunshine on Sunday. A bit warmer with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
WSAW
Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has announced a trail closure that will impact county forest users. The closure is on Hazelnut Trail, between State Highway 173 and Rangeline Lane. This closure is tentatively scheduled to occur on Aug. 23 and could last two weeks.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Grab the umbrella Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cool temperatures on tap Friday with light to moderate rainfall expected at times. Make sure to grab the umbrella before starting the day as rain showers are expected to arrive sometime during the midday. Scattered showers likely at times heading into Saturday morning, but dry and...
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
stevenspoint.news
Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results
Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
WSAW
Bond set at $2M for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - Bond has been set at $2 million cash for the 51-year-old Weyauwega man charged with 1992 murders of a Waupaca County couple. WLUK-TV reports Tony Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue on Thursday. Togstad, 23, and her boyfriend, Mumbrue, 35, were found stabbed to death in their Royalton farmhouse. Togstad died of one stab wound to the chest, while Mumbrue was stabbed multiple times, according to the autopsy report cited in the criminal complaint.
WSAW
Man convicted in Abbotsford shooting gets 18 months in prison
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man convicted for his role in a shooting in Abbotsford will spend 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of extended supervision. Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In exchange for the plea, a count of attempted homicide was dismissed, but considered during his sentencing hearing.
