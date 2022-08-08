Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family has been displaced after a fire on their home’s deck spread to the attic Saturday morning.On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space. With the fast response, the fire was extinguished quickly, and the house was saved. However, damage to the attic space from the fire has made the property uninhabitable until repairs are made. Additionally, SVFD reports a board up company was requested to patch a hole made in the roof for venting while crews worked to suppress the fire. The family of six was able to evacuate safely, and no one was injured in the incident. However, the two adults and four children are displaced until the attic is fixed, and Red Cross was contacted to arrange temporary housing in the meantime. SVFD says the family will be able to collect personnel items once the scene is cleared.The incident is under investigation, and an engine will remain on scene until that has been completed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road
CHENEY, Wash. – Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time.
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 2 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 25 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman RoadEastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza.
FOX 28 Spokane
State fire assistance authorized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – State fire assistance has been authorized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near Ewan. The fire sparked on Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. and is currently burning 200 acres and growing. Grass, trees and croplands are fueling the fire. Officials say the fire...
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy police presence near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, SWAT on scene
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s heavy police presence right now near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene. Crews on scene told KHQ everybody in the area needs to stay inside. There’s no threat to the public. This is a breaking news story and will...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River, investigation underway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person’s identity. It’s unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
FOX 28 Spokane
Weather Authority Alert: Thunderstorm puts thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now, thousands of people in the region are without power as a thunderstorm rolls in. To see the outage map, click here.Total: 2,000 customers.
FOX 28 Spokane
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Nadine Woodward orders Spokane city flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4. In response, Spokane Mayor Nadine...
FOX 28 Spokane
Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
FOX 28 Spokane
Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!
We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night. National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of...
FOX 28 Spokane
SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Never seen anything like it before’: Town of Rockford cleaning up while farmers assess damage following Thursday’s thunderstorm
Thursday’s storm through southeast Spokane County didn’t last long, but it was long enough. “15 minutes,” Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. “The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself.”. Next to one of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Thunderstorms and HOT temperatures through Friday!
Additional chances for the thunderstorms will linger through Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms could be strong in nature and some could produce dangerous dry lightning. Elevated fire danger is always a concern when we see the combination of lightning and dry, hot conditions. Be extra cautious and pay close attention to burn bans in your area.
FOX 28 Spokane
Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
FOX 28 Spokane
KCSO searching for who killed ‘Dale the Duck’ at Avondale Golf Course
HAYDEN, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for the person who ran over and killed a duck at the Avondale Golf Course. General Manager Jason Jerman said a golfer intentionally ran over the duck on Friday. What’s even more disappointing is the Duck, dubbed...
FOX 28 Spokane
Inslee says US, state flags should be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools provides transportation update heading into new school year
SPOKANE, Wash. – As students prepare to go back to school next month, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) laid out their transportation plans with an update at Wednesday night’s board of directors meeting, in an attempt to address the bus driver shortage that caused problems last school year. Spokane...
