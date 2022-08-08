ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family has been displaced after a fire on their home’s deck spread to the attic Saturday morning.On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space. With the fast response, the fire was extinguished quickly, and the house was saved. However, damage to the attic space from the fire has made the property uninhabitable until repairs are made. Additionally, SVFD reports a board up company was requested to patch a hole made in the roof for venting while crews worked to suppress the fire. The family of six was able to evacuate safely, and no one was injured in the incident. However, the two adults and four children are displaced until the attic is fixed, and Red Cross was contacted to arrange temporary housing in the meantime. SVFD says the family will be able to collect personnel items once the scene is cleared.The incident is under investigation, and an engine will remain on scene until that has been completed.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road

Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road

CHENEY, Wash. – Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Level 2 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. – Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 25 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman RoadEastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River, investigation underway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person’s identity. It’s unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!

We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night. National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Thunderstorms and HOT temperatures through Friday!

Additional chances for the thunderstorms will linger through Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms could be strong in nature and some could produce dangerous dry lightning. Elevated fire danger is always a concern when we see the combination of lightning and dry, hot conditions. Be extra cautious and pay close attention to burn bans in your area.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
SPOKANE, WA

