SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family has been displaced after a fire on their home’s deck spread to the attic Saturday morning.On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space. With the fast response, the fire was extinguished quickly, and the house was saved. However, damage to the attic space from the fire has made the property uninhabitable until repairs are made. Additionally, SVFD reports a board up company was requested to patch a hole made in the roof for venting while crews worked to suppress the fire. The family of six was able to evacuate safely, and no one was injured in the incident. However, the two adults and four children are displaced until the attic is fixed, and Red Cross was contacted to arrange temporary housing in the meantime. SVFD says the family will be able to collect personnel items once the scene is cleared.The incident is under investigation, and an engine will remain on scene until that has been completed.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO