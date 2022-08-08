ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12.

Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive around 5 am.

MPD said the man demanded money from the business and ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R24WV_0h9HLpnp00
Photos provided by the Memphis Police Department

Police are asking if you know anything about this incident, to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Woman drove boys around to rob people at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested after she reportedly drove two boys to rob people at gunpoint. Police say Lashuna Taylor, 41, is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and contributing to delinquency of a minor. According to police, two boys tried to rob a man at gunpoint at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Baby hurt in Frayser hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Frayser that left a baby seriously hurt. Police say officers responded to a crash on Rangeline Road at Bethlehem Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. Friday night. The crash happened near the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to police, a man driving a gray Nissan struck a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Local high school jamboree canceled following possible gunshots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reportedly heard gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. Nicci C showed up the stadium hoping to see her son play, but it never happened. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Memphis Police#The Waffle House#Varnavas Drive#Mpd#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh shooting leaves one man dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh overnight. Officers responded to a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive just after 2 a.m. Saturday. One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. There is no suspect information available and...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy