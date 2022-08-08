ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Are Rocket Lab's Shares Undervalued?

In comparison with perceived market-leader SpaceX, Rocket Lab USA's RKLB valuation is underwhelming. Given its $2.5 billion market capitalization, Rocket Lab is eclipsed by the $127 billion SpaceX. However, analysts believe that assessing Rocket Lab's true worth warrants a look beyond its immediate financial results and into the pieces it is adding to the game.
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?

Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
Benzinga

Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
Benzinga

Where Kore Group Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kore Group Holdings KORE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.88 versus the current price of Kore Group Holdings at $3.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock

Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
Benzinga

