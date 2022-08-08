Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
Man found dead with gunshot wounds at intersection near city park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon at an intersection next to a park on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person down and unconscious shortly before 4:10 p.m. Friday at East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. That’s next to Wes Montgomery Park.
WISH-TV
Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Walmart; girlfriend faces attempted murder charge
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe the man was shot by his girlfriend, Karena Bufala, 19, in a “domestic related incident.” Police say Bufala is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told News 8.
WISH-TV
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence Walmart
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe a man was shot by a woman in a “domestic related incident.” The woman is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff tells News 8.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Dog owners stab adopted dog to death; 2nd canine sought
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of four people involved in torturing a dog to death were arrested Saturday, according to court documents released Thursday. Police said Thursday they’re searching for a second dog who they believe to be in danger. According to court documents, a group of four people...
WISH-TV
FBI can’t recover data from Greenwood Park Mall shooter’s computer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI said Thursday the agency cannot recover any information from the laptop computer found in the home of the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The laptop was severely damaged. Police found it inside an oven that had been turned on along with a can of butane.
WISH-TV
Friends, family mourn man slain outside his Indianapolis funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members, family and friends on Wednesday gathered to remember the Rev. James Dixon III. Dixon was killed during a robbery early Saturday morning near the funeral home he owns on North Belleview Place in Indianapolis. U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, spoke during...
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
WISH-TV
Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331...
WISH-TV
No one injured after garage sparks fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to a residence fire just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The fire happened on the 4000 block of Village Trace Drive. Firefighters say it was a garage fire. News 8 spoke with Jeff Beam, Division Chief for the Pike Township Police Department. Beam says...
WISH-TV
Grandmother dies after entering creek at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A grandmother suffered a heart attack and died minutes later Wednesday afternoon after entering a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park, the fire department says. Authorities were sent to a “water related injury” just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the park, 200 N. Green St. The...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove High School basketball coach arrested for dealing cocaine
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The basketball coach at Beech Grove High School was arrested Monday in Henry County for dealing and possessing cocaine. Michael Renfro Jr. faces charges of dealing cocaine between 1 and 5 grams, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person, and public intoxication, according to documents from the court and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Henry County jail Wednesday on a $2,300 cash bond.
WISH-TV
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with at least three people on board has crashed in northern West Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
WISH-TV
Westfield receives seven Grand Park bids
WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The City of Westfield has received seven bids for the purchase of Grand Park. All seven were received ahead of Monday’s deadline. According to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, a total of 16 entities met an April deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park. Only seven followed through.
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects. Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists. The outdoor portion of the museum will also get...
WISH-TV
Martindale-Brightwood project breaks ground on new affordable townhomes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martindale-Brightwood community leaders have kicking off a plan to redevelop the community one block at a time. A groundbreaking was Friday at the site for six townhomes on a lot in the 2400 block of North Rural Street. That’s just north of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street.
WISH-TV
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘IndyFringe Theatre Festival,’ ‘The Spinners,’ ‘Indiana State Fair Free Stage,
Aug.18 – Sept 2. A Night with the Crown, The Princess and the Killer. To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
WISH-TV
Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky. Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.
WISH-TV
Common meds raise heart attack risk during hot weather, scientists warn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Findings from a new study show beta blockers and blood thinners, both which are drugs designed to prevent heart disease, may do more harm than good depending on the weather. Instead of decreasing the risk of a heart attack, the drugs could end up causing one...
