(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO