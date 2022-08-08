Read full article on original website
Bacon Festival set to start sizzlin’ in the streets of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Friday, August 12 marks the start of the annual Bacon Festival in Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. It will run on Saturday, August 13 at the same time. Many Syracuse natives are familiar with...
CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th. Get ready for a...
Weather still quiet for Sunday
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We’re kicking off the start of the weekend with some fantastic weather by many people’s standards. Find out below how long it lasts…. It is looking like the dry weather holds for Sunday as well. There may be some extra clouds around courtesy of a weak area of low pressure tracking southeast over the Ohio Valley. Clouds are most likely over the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier closer to the area of low pressure.
Camillus Erie Canal Park celebrating 50 years
(WSYR-TV) — History has been made at the Erie Canal Park in Camillus. This week, the park itself is making history with the return of TowPath Day happening this Saturday. When Dave Beebe, Founder and Director of the Camillus Erie Canal Park, started working on the project, there were only about three active volunteers. Now, there are 133 active volunteers for the 420-acre park.
Sydney Irving live on Bridge Street
(WSYR-TV) — Sydney Irving, a rising singer/songwriter from Central New York, talks with Steve and Iris about her new single, her tour, and her journey as a 19-year-old trying to make it in the music industry. Sydney Irving started performing live at the age of 14 and strives to...
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
See the winning design that will change Syracuse City Hall entrance
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday the design by winning artist Jessica Whitley that will soon decorate the plaza in front of city hall. Whitley and her design were selected by participants in an online poll this summer. She was born and raised on the Northside and her work “focuses on exploring boundaries, from personal to society, and analyzing how people engage with one another and their environments.”
TMSG: The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — The first art you notice at the Everson Museum in downtown Syracuse is the building itself. Described as a Work of Art when it was built in the late 1960s, It was the first museum designed by world-renowned architect I.M. Pei. “He (I.M. Pei) built it as...
Section III football holds media day ahead of 2022 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another season of high school football inches closer in Central New York. On Thursday, teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at the Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex for media day ahead of the 2022 season. Many teams have been preparing on the field and...
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
City in Crisis: How do we end childhood poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Throughout this week NewsChannel 9 has been introducing you to the issues surrounding childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse. What it means, what it looks like and how community leaders are working to fight it every day. But what is the solution? Is it attainable?...
Clear Path for Veterans helping families prepare to go back to school
Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veteran, military, and first responder families visited Clear Path for Veterans on Saturday for the second-annual Back to School Festival. Those families were able to enjoy a cookout, games, and a scavenger hunt, while also securing some school supplies. Alexander Behm the executive director of...
Soar through the sky in Fulton on a Ford Trimotor
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will have the first-ever mass-produced airliner in Fulton, N.Y. and they are inviting people to board the flight!. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928, and the aircraft calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port...
Local farmers hit hard by rising inflation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First the pandemic, now inflation hitting a 40-year high. Millions of Americans are feeling the pinch, including local farmers, often described as the backbone of America. With it being National Farmers Market Week, NewsChannel 9 stopped by one local farm to find out the challenges...
