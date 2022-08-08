ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Florida couple charged after toddler was thrown against a wall and had 'hundreds' of injuries

A Florida couple is now in jail facing murder charges after a child died as a result of being thrown against a wall. The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, and charged them with murder after a 3-year-old in their care was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 by rescue personnel and was described as "pulseless," according to FOX 13.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy