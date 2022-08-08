A Florida couple is now in jail facing murder charges after a child died as a result of being thrown against a wall. The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 24, and charged them with murder after a 3-year-old in their care was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 by rescue personnel and was described as "pulseless," according to FOX 13.

