Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool, according to posts on the crews’ Facebook pages .

The dispatch came in Sunday evening as a vehicle accident with entrapment, Middletown Volunteer Fire Department says.

Rescuers arrived to find a Jeep in a swimming pool, and they quickly jumped into the water to check on any occupants in the vehicle. No one was inside the vehicle when crews arrived, the fire companies say.

Credit: Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Volunteer Fire Department

A rescue team from the Middletown Fire Department went back to the station to pick up dive equipment and returned to the scene with divers to help rig and remove the Jeep, the department said in its post .

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer said no one was in the car or pool at the time of the incident. The Jeep popped out of gear for unknown reasons and traveled downhill into the pool, Frazer said.

Pennsylvania State Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle at the scene, and no one was injured, Frazer said.

