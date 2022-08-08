ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyYWo_0h9HKP0q00

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool, according to posts on the crews’ Facebook pages .

The dispatch came in Sunday evening as a vehicle accident with entrapment, Middletown Volunteer Fire Department says.

Rescuers arrived to find a Jeep in a swimming pool, and they quickly jumped into the water to check on any occupants in the vehicle. No one was inside the vehicle when crews arrived, the fire companies say.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnp31_0h9HKP0q00
    Credit: Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OezrQ_0h9HKP0q00
    Credit: Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Volunteer Fire Department

A rescue team from the Middletown Fire Department went back to the station to pick up dive equipment and returned to the scene with divers to help rig and remove the Jeep, the department said in its post .

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer said no one was in the car or pool at the time of the incident. The Jeep popped out of gear for unknown reasons and traveled downhill into the pool, Frazer said.

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

Pennsylvania State Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle at the scene, and no one was injured, Frazer said.

Comments / 8

blanche
5d ago

Hey, jeeps are allowed to swim also,. Ford's and Chevys do it all the time,. it's been so hot lately I don't blame the jeep for taking a dip in the pool,. just as long as the jeep ask permit first.

Reply
5
