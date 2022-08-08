Read full article on original website
Related
crimevoice.com
Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: The Los Banos Police Department Official Facebook Page:. “On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion...
kion546.com
Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume. Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle. CHP...
CHP: Beny sniffs out over $100,000 in cash from narcotic sales
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K-9 Beny finds wads of cash and narcotics after a traffic stop, leading to multiple arrests, by the California Highway Patrol. According to a Facebook post by the Merced California Highway Patrol, a traffic stop of a newer model Jeep was initiated by CHP, that indicated criminal activity. Officer K-9 […]
Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man over the weekend after finding various illegal items on his person following a traffic stop. Adan Acosta, 36, was driving erratically after leaving a business in Watsonville, alleged police. During the traffic stop, he was showing signs of being under the The post Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Two Morgan Hill suspects arrested in relation to stabbing
Morgan Hill Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of attempted homicide in relation to an Aug. 8 stabbing, according to authorities. About 9:29pm Monday, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding on the 16700 block of Monterey Road, MHPD said in a press release.
KSBW.com
2 arrested for attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Two people were arrested for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday, police responded to a man who was bleeding from a stab wound in front of 16715 Monterey Road. Police were able to quickly identify two...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Bomb Squad responds to suspicious device
Watsonville police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies team up with the county Bomb Team Thursday morning after a suspicious device was found at the door of the County Courthouse in downtown Watsonville before 8am, said WPD spokeswomen Michelle Pulido. s were evacuated, dozens of workers were turned away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Aug. 10, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:04 a.m. Violation of probation on S Third St. 1:39 p.m. APS Referral on Cambridge Av. 6:58 p.m. Matter of Record on Bedford Av. 10:57 p.m. Out of county misdemeanor warrant on S San Lorenzo Av. July 27. 12:27 a.m. Child...
Police: 17-year-old student arrested for making violent threats towards Gonzales school
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gonzales Unified School District was informed Thursday of a "non-specific threat" being made "to no particular school" in the district. A 17-year-old was posting violent threats on social media while mentioning the first day of school, according to Gonzales Police. The nature and described violence threatening the use of weapons were The post Police: 17-year-old student arrested for making violent threats towards Gonzales school appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said they contained a shrub fire Friday morning outside the MYO Frozen Yogurt on South Main Street. Salinas Fire got the call around 1:50 a.m. and said the shrubbery outside the business had caught fire. The windows also broke due to the fire, but no damage was caused to the The post Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley State Prison inmate’s death being investigated as homicide
SOLEDAD — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) in Soledad as a homicide. On Aug. 3, at about 8:04 a.m., officers responded when inmate Angel Montes allegedly attacked another inmate, Peter Hernandez, in a housing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
KSBW.com
Suspicious device found at Watsonville courthouse, roads closed
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A suspicious item was located near the Watsonville Courthouse, Thursday morning. According to the city, road closures were put into place on Second Street between Rodriguez and Main Street. There are voluntary evacuations within the area, the city noted. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office bomb...
Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - On Thursday morning, an ATM fire was put out in South Salinas at the Union Bank. Salinas PD responded with Salinas Fire and found the ATM outside the building was on fire. The fire was put out, and it was isolated to the ATM outside the building. Officers are following up The post ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrest in Salinas After Leading Police on a 90MPH Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
Photo of scene submitted by Monterey County Sherriff’s Facebook Page. Originally Published By Monterey County Sherriff’s Office Facebook Page:. “Deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle driving in the area of a Soledad, with the victim following. A deputy located the stolen vehicle traveling on northbound Highway 101 near Old Stage Road.
Comments / 1