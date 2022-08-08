ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect leaves hundreds of nails, staples in attempt to block parking area in Snyder County

Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13. According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of North East Street. Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act at this time.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged for mass shooting threat; PSP

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is in prison after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. Pennsylvania State Police say Evan Etzweiler allegedly made threatening statements to harm a woman and her family. Troopers say during their investigation they found Etzweiler “had previously made statements of...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

East Pennsboro officer not facing criminal charges in fatal I-81 crash

(WHTM) – An East Pennsboro Police officer will not face criminal charges after a fatal off-duty crash. The April accident on I-81 in Harrisburg near the Front Street exit killed Jeffrey Hanwell of Abbottstown, Adams County. Hanwell was on the shoulder of the highway helping a driver whose truck had broken down.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Back to-school drive held in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
YORK, PA

