WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
Suspect leaves hundreds of nails, staples in attempt to block parking area in Snyder County
Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
12-year-old charged with arson in Middletown fire that displaced 24
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Borough Police Department announced an arrest from Thursday night's fire that displaced 13 adults, 11 kids, and multiple pets. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, the fire broke out in the evening of Aug. 11 at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. An...
25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
Pa. man who died by possible carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The York County Coroner’s office has identified a 79-year-old man who died Thursday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Curvin Tyson died at his home in the 200 block of Kralltown Road in Washington Township, York County Coroner Pam Gay reported. First responders were called to the house around...
Children injured in Dauphin County shooting
Swatara Township Police are investigating a Thursday night incident in which two children were shot, police report.
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
abc27.com
Police investigating shooting in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13. According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of North East Street. Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act at this time.
12-year-old boy set shed on fire that spread to multiple Middletown apartments: officials
A 12-year-old boy is charged with arson after police say he set fire to a shed on Thursday evening, which spread to several apartments. Fire crews and police were called to Genesis Court Apartments around 7:17 p.m., for a working structure fire. According to police, investigators determined that the fire...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged for mass shooting threat; PSP
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is in prison after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. Pennsylvania State Police say Evan Etzweiler allegedly made threatening statements to harm a woman and her family. Troopers say during their investigation they found Etzweiler “had previously made statements of...
2 children in serious condition after Dauphin County shooting: police
A shooting late Thursday night in Swatara Township has left two children with serious wounds, according to police. Swatara Township Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11. They arrived on the scene on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, where multiple rounds had been shot into a home, injuring two children.
abc27.com
East Pennsboro officer not facing criminal charges in fatal I-81 crash
(WHTM) – An East Pennsboro Police officer will not face criminal charges after a fatal off-duty crash. The April accident on I-81 in Harrisburg near the Front Street exit killed Jeffrey Hanwell of Abbottstown, Adams County. Hanwell was on the shoulder of the highway helping a driver whose truck had broken down.
abc27.com
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
abc27.com
Back to-school drive held in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost back to school time and many students in the Midstate will be back in the classroom soon. On Saturday, the city of York held a back-to-school resource fair. Kids who attended could get free backpacks and other school supplies. Get daily news,...
