Streets, ramps reopen near SeaWorld after police get woman off bridge

Streets and ramps near SeaWorld reopened Monday afternoon after a woman who had threatened to jump off a bridge was taken into custody, police said. The incident lasted around five hours.

San Diego police shut down traffic near Sports Arena Boulevard and SeaWorld Drive as they tried to coax down the woman, police said.

The initial call reporting the woman on the bridge came in just after 7:30 a.m., said Officer Scott Lockwood.

Police shut down traffic northbound and southbound Ingraham Drive near the mouth of the San Diego River.

Officers also closed the ramp from northbound Ingraham Street to West Mission Bay Drive and a ramp from westbound Sea World Drive to West Mission Bay Drive, Lockwood said.

The incident was resolved around 12:30 p.m. Lockwood said the woman would undergo a mental evaluation.

Staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.

Updates :

1:24 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022 : This story was updated.

11:29 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .