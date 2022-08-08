Read full article on original website
St. Timothy choir to perform song for peace at Salzburg Music Festival in Austria
The choir from St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages and members of the Central Florida Lyric Opera will present the original composition “Requiem for World Peace” as part of the Salzburg Music Festival in Austria. The composition is dedicated to all those affected by war throughout the...
Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. In 2020, Kimbrough celebrated his 99th...
Dry Pond At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
The large pond at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages has been drying up in recent days. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Margaret Regan
Margaret Regan of The Villages, Fl (formerly Brooklyn) passed away on August 7, 2022 due to complications from a medical procedure. Peggy was born on September 28th,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Alice Regan. A beloved sister to 6 siblings, growing up in Brooklyn alongside many generations of aunts, uncles, endless cousins and wonderful friends. Overall, Peggy was known as quiet but always kind and considerate of everyone she came to know. If you knew her, she remembered you well and always knew your birthday.
Brownwood Birders prompt cleaning of favorite Eagles nest in The Villages
For many years there have been pairs of Bald Eagles nesting high on the electrical lines that line the walking trail and Briarwood executive golf course. It is just above the paved walking trail, and 8th tee box of the executive golf course. Each year in the spring as the...
Alligator Hatchling In The Villages
Check out this baby alligator, also known as a hatchling, that was spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Patricia Rae Blake
On the morning of August 10, 2022, Patricia Rae Thomas Blake of The Villages, died at the age of 77 after fighting MS for many years. Patricia was born to Lehman and Edna Thomas in Loveland, Ohio in 1945, was a current resident of The Villages, but had resided in Wildwood for many years prior.
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages
Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
Rita Ann Diette
Rita Ann Diette, 82, passed away on August 6 in The Villages, FL of esophageal cancer. She was born in Boston, MA and lived in The Villages for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband Bob Diette, daughter Dinneen Diette, son W. Michael Diette, and sister Mary Corcoran (Rahilly). She was preceded in death by her son Paul Diette, her sister C. Patricia Corcoran (McHugh), and her parents Michael Corcoran and Catherine O’Sullivan.
Randall Sylvester Aguiar
Randall Sylvester Aguiar passed away at home on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with his wife, Sandy, by his side. Randy was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Edward and Lena Aguiar. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy; beloved niece, Britni Brotherhood; cousin Carole Andrade, South Carolina; cousin Joe Gorman, Florida; and many other cousins.
Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages
Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages. The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale. Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs. A...
California company purchases two self-storage facilities near The Villages
A California company has purchased two self-storage facilities near The Villages. Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. of Ladera Ranch, Calif. announced the purchase this past week. New signage has already gone up at the former Rolling Acres Road Storage which is now known as SmartStop Self Storage. The property...
James G. Cunningham Sr.
James G. Cunningham Sr., 81, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on July 27, 2022 in Mass. General Hospital in Boston, MA. He attended public schools in Reading, MA, went to Northern Essex Community College, graduated Salem State College and earned a Teaching Degree. Jim taught school in Litchfield, NH and...
Virginia Ruth Chamberlain
Virginia Ruth Chamberlain, 94, of The Villages, FL, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at A Banyan Residence Resort. She was born December 2, 1927 in Carlisle, KY. She moved here from Union Lake, MI in 2004. Virginia was a retired waitress in the restaurant business and a volunteer for the auxiliary VFW for many years. She enjoyed making artificial flower arrangements and giving them out to friends.
Homeowner in The Villages could face fines over mold growing on house
A homeowner in The Villages could face fines over mold growing on a house. The home located at 708 Antonia Lane in the Village of De La Vista was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The home is owned by Deborah Murphy, Casey Murphy and James Etal III. The home was purchased in 2010 for $162,000.
Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather
First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during August primary election
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during the August primary election. Early Voting (Primary Election): Saturday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sumter County and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Marion County. Primary Election: Tuesday, Aug. 23 from...
Combative Villager arrested after allegedly kicking nurse at The Villages hospital
A combative Villager was arrested after allegedly kicking a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jami Beth Litov, 55, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, was a patient in the process of being discharged from the hospital Thursday when a registered nurse assisted her to the bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse was helping Litov back to the bed when she “became very combative” and kicked the nurse in the stomach.
Rebecca Jean Williams
Rebecca Jean Williams, 57, of Belleview, Florida passed away suddenly on August 5, 2022, at Advent Health of Ocala. Rebecca was born in Morgan County, Indiana a daughter of the late Michael Gordon and Sharon Sue Ridenour. She worked as a Mortgage Processor in the banking industry. Becky enjoyed everything purple, outdoor festivals, and antiquing. Becky was an avid baker and an imaginative creator of arts and crafts. Becky cherished spending time with family and loved spoiling her grandkids.
