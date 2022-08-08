ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Will Trent’ Ordered to Series at ABC for Midseason 2022-2023

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
The drama series “Will Trent” has officially been ordered at ABC , Variety has learned.

The show was originally ordered to pilot at ABC in February as past of the broadcaster’s 2022 pilot season slate. The show will debut at midseason for ABC during the 2022-2023 broadcast season.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s “Will Trent” novel series, the show follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Along with Rodríguez, the show also stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

The pilot was written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen, both of whom serve as executive producers. Slaughter also executive produces along with Oly Obst. Paul McGuigan directed and executive produced the pilot. 20th Television is the studio.

Most recently, ABC announced that its pilots “The Son-in-Law” and an untitled drama from Kay Oyegun were not moving forward. ABC previously ordered the comedy series “Not Dead Yet” starring Gina Rodriguez for the new broadcast season as well as a spinoff of “The Rookie” starring Niecy Nash-Betts and the drama “Alaska Daily” starring Hilary Swank. In terms of its remaining pilots, the espionage drama “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventimiglia is still in contention.

