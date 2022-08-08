VSP holding out for Hero the horse
SHAFTSBURY HOLLOW, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police are looking for a horse named Hero. The gelding went missing from the Shaftwbury Hollow area on Tuesday, August 2 at around 8 p.m.
A missing flier for Hero says he was last seen near North Bennington, and also lists a $1,000 reward. The horse is described as a Morgan quarter horse cross that’s chestnut in color with a black mane and tail. He is 60 inches, with several markings including a star and a brand and a black upper front tooth. Hero’s NetPosse ID number is 5432.
If you or someone you know has seen the horse, contact troopers at (802) 422-5421 . The number listed on the reward posted is (802) 430-4625 .
