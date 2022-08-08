The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a blue 2016 Yamaha motorcycle that was recently stolen. According to a social media post from OPD, the suspect who stole the motorcycle was last seen riding it on NE 14th Street, and the suspect was heading towards E Silver Springs Boulevard. When the motorcycle was stolen, it did not have a license plate attached because the owner had removed it prior to the theft.

