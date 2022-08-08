Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Don C. Smallwood, M.D.
Don C. Smallwood, M.D., 84, passed away on July 23rd, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Bedford, Indiana on December 22nd, 1937 to Russell and Ruth Crusius Smallwood. Don graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He practiced medicine for 50 years in Florida. He served his country in the Navy at the Key West Naval Station.
Elderly Marion County resident to donate 175th gallon of blood
An 88-year-old man from Marion County will reach a major milestone next week when he donates his 175th gallon of blood. When local resident Charles “Charlie” Hamilton makes his next scheduled donation at the OneBlood Ocala donor center (1051 SW 1st Avenue) on Tuesday, August 16 at 2 p.m., he will rank as the center’s highest gallon-level blood donor.
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
Moonlight Over Ocala Palms
The moon and clouds formed a beautiful backdrop of light over Ocala Palms. Thanks to Tom Pajevic for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Beautiful View Of Pond At Robert F. Ritterhoff Park
Check out this beautiful view of Robert F. Ritterhoff Park in Ocala, whose pond is often visited by ducks. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion Cultural Alliance inviting artists, makers to submit works for fall/winter consignment
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting entries from local artists and makers for The Shop at the Brick’s fall/winter consignment, which will run from October 2022 through January 2023. MCA is seeking a variety of unique and hand-crafted items to add to its seasonally curated gallery shop at...
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County
I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
Homeschool Art and P.E. programs returning to Brick City Adventure Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its Homeschool Wednesdays program for the 2022-2023 school year, and registration is now open. The interactive weekly program for local homeschooled children begins on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Brick City Adventure Park located at 1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala.
Car backs into school bus transporting 25 children in Ocala, no injuries reported
There were no injuries reported after a sedan backed into a school bus that was transporting 25 children in southwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a sedan being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Ocala was backing out of a driveway near the 12500 block of SW 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Ocala Police Department looking for stolen 2016 Yamaha motorcycle
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a blue 2016 Yamaha motorcycle that was recently stolen. According to a social media post from OPD, the suspect who stole the motorcycle was last seen riding it on NE 14th Street, and the suspect was heading towards E Silver Springs Boulevard. When the motorcycle was stolen, it did not have a license plate attached because the owner had removed it prior to the theft.
MCSO announces temporary road closure on SE 95th Street due to barricaded individual in area
(Update from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: “The incident has been cleared and the roadways are reopened. Thank you for your patience.”) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced a temporary road closure on SE 95th Street, between S Magnolia Avenue and SE 25th Avenue. Deputies...
Marion County reports 876 new COVID-19 cases in latest bi-weekly report
For the second consecutive bi-weekly report, Marion County health officials are reporting a decline in new COVID-19 cases. During the week of Friday, August 5 to Thursday, August 11, Marion County reported 876 new cases, which is an average of approximately 125 cases per day. The updated statistics were released as part of the Florida Department of Health bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Ocala on September 2
The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala on Friday, September 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk occurs on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. During September’s event, the following activities will be included:. Hands-on art...
Ocala resident shares thoughts on voting ballots, roadside mowing, and street lights
I’ve been thinking – why on our ballot (voting) is there not a party affiliation listed for certain people we’re to vote for? Like judges, for instance. I think every person running for an office should have a D (Democrat), R (Republican), or I (Independent) next to their name.
MCSO offering free bleeding control, hands-only CPR training class this weekend
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting another free training class this weekend that will teach participants how to control bleeding and perform hands-only CPR. The class is being held on Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sheriff’s Office Multi-Purpose Room, which is located at 3300 NW 10th Street in Ocala.
Limited vendor booths still available for next month’s Ocala Comic Con
The Ocala Comic Con is returning next month to the World Equestrian Center, and a few booths are still available for local vendors. The convention will be held on Saturday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, September 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the World Equestrian Center, which is located at 1390 NW 80th Avenue.
Dunnellon police seeking help identifying Sears theft suspect
The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the local community to help identify a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from a local store. According to the police department, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stopped by Sears, grabbed lawn equipment, and exited the store without paying for the items.
Ocala police asking for help identifying man who allegedly stole alcohol from Circle K
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a male suspect in a recent theft case that occurred at a local Circle K gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Circle K gas station located at 1702 S Pine Avenue and stole several alcoholic beverages.
Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth
Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
MCPS highlights successful start to 2022-2023 school year
The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked off on Wednesday as 39,753 students across Marion County filled local classrooms. According to a press release from Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), the first day of school was “a great success according to stakeholders including students, employees, and families.”. Attendance on the...
