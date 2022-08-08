ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
kkoh.com

Reward Offered For Carson City Theft Suspect

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and phone in Carson City July 28th. Anyone with information about the crime should contact Carson City Sheriffs at 775-283-7854, or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday. Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. The RNU...
RENO, NV
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend

Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Law Enforcement#Investigation Division#Secret Witness
2news.com

Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl

After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Yerington Police arrest man for assault with deadly weapon

A Schurz man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after Yerington Police responded to a call of a woman hiding in a restroom, according to a news release. On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a restaurant for a female who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance, the release said.
YERINGTON, NV
CBS Sacramento

Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8

TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had on when she disappeared.And, on Wednesday, the sheriff's office released new images that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
RENO, NV
2news.com

RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area

Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
RENO, NV
NBC Bay Area

New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy