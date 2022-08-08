Read full article on original website
kkoh.com
Reward Offered For Carson City Theft Suspect
Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and phone in Carson City July 28th. Anyone with information about the crime should contact Carson City Sheriffs at 775-283-7854, or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday. Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. The RNU...
Reno police say they saw suspect reach for his handgun before they shot him
The man shot by Reno police on the corner of Kingfisher Drive and Kestrel Court in Southwest Reno on Monday morning has been identified as Brandon Allan. Allan was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Sparks Police Department. Sparks police are investigating the incident. ...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
Nevada Appeal
Yerington Police arrest man for assault with deadly weapon
A Schurz man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after Yerington Police responded to a call of a woman hiding in a restroom, according to a news release. On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a restaurant for a female who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance, the release said.
mynews4.com
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8
TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had on when she disappeared.And, on Wednesday, the sheriff's office released new images that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went...
KCRA.com
Caldor Fire, One Year Later: A look back at the destructive blaze that burned into Lake Tahoe Basin
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One year after the vicious and fast-moving Caldor Fire tore through parts of the Sierra and leveled the community of Grizzly Flats,California's 15th largest fire remains in the memories of those most impacted. "Everybody within this community, whether they lost a home, or they...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
Fox5 KVVU
Competency hearing ordered for accused killer of Nevada teen Naomi Irion
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A justice of the peace has ordered a competency hearing in Lyon County District Court for a rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager before he buried her body in the desert in March. The order comes as Troy Driver’s lawyers...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
Two men distract a woman and take her wallet in a TJ Maxx, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are currently searching for two men, who they said distracted an elderly woman and stole her wallet at a TJ Maxx in Placerville on June 28. According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men distracted the woman while she was shopping while […]
NBC Bay Area
New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
