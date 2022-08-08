TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had on when she disappeared.And, on Wednesday, the sheriff's office released new images that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO