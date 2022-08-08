Read full article on original website
Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training. To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money. “The way that money can be used for...
Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
Watertown spending Covid relief money on 40 projects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is working on 40 projects with the $22.3 million the city received in federal Covid relief funds. “We have a couple of them that are nearing completion, quite a few of them in design, and a lot more that we still need to get through,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital workers overwhelmingly support contract
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Union workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital voted Thursday to accept a new contract. Representatives of SEIU 1199 Upstate say members turned out in high numbers and overwhelmingly passed the agreement. The three-year deal raises wages by 15%. The hospital will also add 1.5% to each worker’s...
Police to crack down on fast drivers this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers - slow down. Police officers will be cracking down on speeding. Governor Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the entire state will have more patrol cars on the roads next week to target speeding. The reason is because this week - August 14...
Early voting in second round of New York primaries begins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early voting started Saturday for New York’s second round of primaries. Lewis, St. Lawrence, and some Jefferson County residents will be voting for candidates in the newly drawn 21st district. The rest of Jefferson County’s residents are now in the 24th district. Here’s...
Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
Groups join forces to help cancer patients
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund and Compassionate Care Foundation are working to get north country residents free cancer treatments. The organizations are working together to help fight the cost of breast and ovarian cancer and the psychological and physical toll it can have on patients.
Lyme School District changes mascot from Indians to Lakers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From Indians to Lakers - the Lyme Central School District has a new mascot. The Lyme Lakers was the winning mascot decided by a vote. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Cammy Morrison wrote that the decision to change the mascot from the Lyme Indians was made out of gratitude and respect for native people and cultures.
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man who already served time in prison for harassing women online with violent fantasies again faces similar charges. KMOV reports a grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Robert Merkle on charges accusing him of threatening and cyberstalking five people since October 2021. Officials said Merkle...
Steven James Shoulette, 47, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Steven James Shoulette, 47, passed away, Monday evening, August 8, 2022. Born on May 10, 1975 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas R. and Lynn J. Tyo Shoulette. He was an honor student at Alexandria Central School, graduating in 1993. He played in Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey and Thousand Island Minor Hockey, from the age of 6, until graduating high school.
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?. According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.
Now’s the time to buy locally grown food, says nutrition program manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country is at the peak of the growing season and it’s the best time to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables. That’s according to April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, who appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday.
Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts. Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street. More projects are still in the works.
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
Graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and Cynthia B. Kendall
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 10 AM in Clayton Cemetery. Dr. David A. Kendall, 84 died January 1, 2022 and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall died June 13, 2022. Both were formerly of Clayton and currently were living in Pennsylvania.
Wallace L. Bucklew, 79, Thousand Islands Park
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Wallace L. Bucklew will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Lisa Busby, pastor, presiding. Mr. Bucklew, 79, Florida and Thousand Islands Park, died July 22, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral...
Clayton celebrates 150 years
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - 150 years is a big milestone for a little village. On Saturday, Clayton celebrated its 150th anniversary. A ceremony was held in Frink Park. Visitors were treated to custom cookies, a look at vintage vehicles, and a musical performance from Syracuse’s Excelsior Cornet Band.
