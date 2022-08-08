Read full article on original website
Related
Car crashes into Pa. fundraiser for fire victims: reports
BERWICK - Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania are responding to a multi-scene incident that started with a car plowing into a fundraiser here. According to initial reports, a person drove a car into a crowd at the benefit fundraiser in Berwick, Columbia County, and then sped off. That driver then got into a second accident, sources said, in the Luzerne County town of Nescopeck.
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
12-year-old boy set shed on fire that spread to multiple Middletown apartments: officials
A 12-year-old boy is charged with arson after police say he set fire to a shed on Thursday evening, which spread to several apartments. Fire crews and police were called to Genesis Court Apartments around 7:17 p.m., for a working structure fire. According to police, investigators determined that the fire...
12-year-old charged with arson in Middletown fire that displaced 24
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Borough Police Department announced an arrest from Thursday night's fire that displaced 13 adults, 11 kids, and multiple pets. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, the fire broke out in the evening of Aug. 11 at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
Children injured in Dauphin County shooting
Swatara Township Police are investigating a Thursday night incident in which two children were shot, police report.
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
Pa. man who died by possible carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The York County Coroner’s office has identified a 79-year-old man who died Thursday due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Curvin Tyson died at his home in the 200 block of Kralltown Road in Washington Township, York County Coroner Pam Gay reported. First responders were called to the house around...
2 children in serious condition after Dauphin County shooting: police
A shooting late Thursday night in Swatara Township has left two children with serious wounds, according to police. Swatara Township Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11. They arrived on the scene on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, where multiple rounds had been shot into a home, injuring two children.
Odometer scheme involving Harrisburg coach exposed after woman checks vehicle history
Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett advertised 46 cars for sale since 2020, including one for two Harrisburg men who police say had a scheme to roll back odometers, cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars, according to court records. The high-mileage cars were sold at inflated prices to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saturday morning shooting in Cumberland County under investigation: police
Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened in Carlisle that injured one person. The shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of North East Street at around 8:50 a.m., was an isolated incident, according to Carlisle Borough Police. One victim, whom police believe was the intended target, is...
Cumberland County shooting that wounded 1 remains under investigation
CARLISLE - Borough police said Saturday they are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting near the intersection of East Louther and North East streets that left one man hospitalized. No charges have been filed and the shooter remains at large. Sgt. Joshua Bucher said officers were called to the...
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there
Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
WGAL
Four York firefighters sworn in
YORK, Pa. — Four new firefighters were sworn in Thursday in York. It brings the city fire department to its full complement of 65. The new firefighters are replacing others who have retired. Firefighting is in the family for two of the new recruits. Conner Caruso's father is currently...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township Police investigating home burglary caught on video
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police investigating a burglary caught on home surveillance video. Police say on Monday, August 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., three suspects entered a residence on Harpers Ferry Way in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects immediately went to...
Cumberland County cop won’t face criminal charges after crash that killed repairman
An off-duty East Pennsboro police sergeant could have avoided killing a service worker on Interstate 81 last spring with safer driving, but his actions did not merit criminal charges, the Dauphin County district attorney ruled last week. District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive his office has declined to file any...
WGAL
Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0