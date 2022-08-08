Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
MedicalXpress
A powerful new plant-based weapon against cancer
Cancer is caused by abnormal cell proliferation and is one of the main public health issues in the world. Recently, the research group led by Researcher Du Peng of PKU School of Life Sciences discovered that a plant immune protein enables broad anti-tumor response by alleviating micro-RNA deficiency, which provides a powerful weapon against cancer.
Phys.org
Scientists identify key mechanism controlling skin regeneration
It's sunburn season. Many of us have experienced the pain and peeling that comes from unprotected time in the sun, but we may not focus on a remarkable and vital part of the process: the regeneration of skin as the damaged tissue is replaced with new. Even without sunburn, the...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
MedicalXpress
New insights into HIV latent cells yield potential cure targets
In a presentation today at AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal, scientists with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center (VRC) and their collaborators described how their use of cutting-edge technology revealed new insights into cellular reservoirs of HIV and what those observations could mean for the next steps in HIV cure research. NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Phys.org
Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?
In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
Phys.org
Using a natural enemy to kill brown marmorated stink bug eggs
A study involving scientists from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA)-CABI Joint Laboratory (Joint Lab) has highlighted the mass rearing capabilities of a natural enemy to fight the brown marmorated stink bug pest. Dr. Feng Zhang, CABI's Regional Director, East & South-East Asia, led research which shows...
Phys.org
Synthetic genetic circuits could help plants adapt to climate change
Increasingly, global food production is being threatened by the effects of climate change. As floods, droughts, and extreme heat waves become more common, crops need to be able to adapt faster than ever. Researchers at Stanford University are working on ways to manipulate biological processes in plants to help them...
technologynetworks.com
The Origins of the Brain's Star Cell
Astrocytes are a particular subgroup of star-shaped brain cells. Although less well-known than neurons, astrocytes are essential for neuronal activity and play a role in various neurological diseases. A new study led by Antonello Mallamaci from the Trieste-based International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA), recently published in Cerebral Cortex, demonstrates that as an embryo develops, these cells are produced according to different programs in different parts of the brain. This discovery has revealed new mechanisms for regulating stem cells in the brain and may have implications for therapeutic treatments.
Phys.org
Mars dust as a basis for life? No problem for certain bacteria
An international research team led by ZARM scientist Dr. Cyprien Verseux has identified a cyanobacteria subspecies that seems to be best suited for use in a biological life support system that would allow humans to survive on Mars. The results are published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology. At...
Phys.org
How patterns in nature arise and inspire everything from scientific theory to biodegradable materials
Nature is full of patterns. Among them are tiling patterns, which mimic what you'd see on a tiled bathroom floor, characterized by both tiles and interfaces—such as grout—in between. In nature, a giraffe's coloring is an example of a tiling pattern. But what makes these natural patterns form?
technologynetworks.com
Common Chemicals for Fixing Living Cells for Microscopy Cause Membrane Protein Aggregation
For histological investigations of biological tissues, i.e. anatomical studies under the microscope, samples are usually fixated to prevent them from decaying. Fixation is typically done by immersing or perfusing the sample in a chemical — aldehydes and alcohols are common fixatives. It has been speculated that membrane proteins moving to some extent on a cell membrane can form aggregates during fixation. Yet, detailed cell surface studies with the nanometer-scale resolution are necessary for obtaining definitive insights into this potential issue. Now, Takehiko Ichikawa and colleagues from Kanazawa University have performed atomic force microscopy (AFM) studies of living mammalian cell surfaces. By comparing non-fixated and fixated samples, they found that fixation indeed leads to structural changes.
Phys.org
Mystery cells that create blood stem cells in mammals identified
Imagine if one day blood transfusions from strangers were not needed because they could be produced from cells that line your own blood vessels' cells. While that day is still some years off, medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have made an important first step by identifying—in mice—a mechanism that is used naturally in mammals to make blood from cells that line blood vessels.
Phys.org
X-ray marks the spot in elemental analysis of 15th-century printing press methods
In 15th-century Germany, Johannes Gutenberg developed a printing press, a machine that allowed for mass production of texts. It is considered by many to be one of the most significant technological advancements of the last millennium. Though Gutenberg often receives credit as the inventor of the printing press, sometime earlier,...
Phys.org
Researchers develop highly accurate sensor for E. coli risk detection
Researchers at CU Boulder have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection that features an impressive 83% accuracy rate when detecting contamination in surface waters. The findings were recently published in Water Research and could improve detection of a variety of contaminants quickly and effectively in...
Phys.org
What created the continents? New evidence points to giant asteroids
Earth is the only planet we know of with continents, the giant landmasses that provide homes to humankind and most of Earth's biomass. However, we still don't have firm answers to some basic questions about continents: how did they come to be, and why did they form where they did?
Scientists uncover ancient source of oxygen that could have fueled life on early Earth
Powerful earthquakes that shook Earth some 3.8 billion years ago split open the planet's crust and allowed chemical reactions to unfold deep within the fractured rock. These reactions, fueled by seismic activity, water and near-boiling temperatures, may have provided oxygen to some of the world's earliest life forms, a new study suggests.
Phys.org
Checking road traffic inside cells with nano GPS
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology announced that a research team led by Professor Seo Dae-ha of the Department of Physics and Chemistry developed a dark field super-resolution microscope with excellent spatial and temporal resolution and observed the dynamic behavior of endosomes during intracellular transport with it. Long observation of living cells using the microscope is expected to solve difficult biological problems that were not possible to solve before.
Phys.org
Chemists develop new reagent for de-electronation
Chemists from Freiburg have succeeded in converting polynuclear transition metal carbonyls into their homoleptic complex cations using typical inorganic oxidants. In their work, the research team of Malte Sellin, Christian Friedmann and Prof. Dr. Ingo Krossing from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry and Maximilian Mayländer and Sabine Richert from the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg show that the anthracene derivative with a half-step potential of 1.42 Volts vs. Fc0/+ can be converted to the radical de-electronating salt by a nitrosonium salt.
