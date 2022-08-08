ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

13-year-old turns lemonade stand idea into a reality at Bronx farmers market

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A 13-year-old is selling homemade lemonade at Preston High School's farmers market.

Chase Huertas Roberson is the man in charge of his lemonade stand at the market. He says his business offers lemonade, strawberry lemonade and even Arnold Palmers.

The market at Preston High School offers an assortment of small and new business vendors.

If you have not had a chance to try Chase's lemonade, there is still time. The market is held 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 4.

Enrique Velllon
5d ago

yo yo yo that's very good congratulations much much luck keep it up

