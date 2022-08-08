Read full article on original website
N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say
A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Police: Kearny man charged for kidnapping, assaulting mentally incapacitated woman
Police say a Kearny man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.
Husband stabs wife in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
An Essex County man stabbed his wife before stabbing himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials confirmed Saturday. Frank Forte, 84, and wife Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment Friday morning. Officials said Saturday that the husband stabbed his wife in the stomach and breast before killing...
Investigators looking for suspects after 3 armed robberies in one N.J. town
Detectives were searching Friday for suspects who robbed or attempted to rob three Franklin Township businesses at gunpoint over the course of five days, according to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not release any photos of the suspects and said they were working...
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him
A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
A husband and wife were found dead Friday morning at their Fairfield apartment in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were discovered at their Greenbrook Road residence shortly after 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. There...
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say
A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
Council comments on N.J. city’s crime are ‘dangerously inaccurate,’ police director says
The issue of crime in the capital city flared into a political issue this week as Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson sought to correct anecdotal public safety comments by city council members last week. Wilson was rankled by comments at the Thursday, Aug. 4 council meeting made by Robin Vaughn,...
Newark lifts boil water advisory that had impacted city drinking supply for four days
A boil water advisory for Newark residents has been lifted after four days, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Saturday. The advisory went into effect Tuesday as crews worked to repair a 142-year-old water main that ruptured Tuesday in neighboring Belleville. Newark officials said Saturday water quality testing shows the water...
Ex-cop toy collector loses appeal in price tag theft scam that sent him to prison
A state appeals court on Wednesday upheld the theft case against a former Union County Police Department officer convicted of switching price tag barcodes on toy purchases at box stores. Blake Clay, 39, was released from state prison in February of this year. A Union County jury convicted him in...
CarePoint Health and Hoboken Municipal Hospital Authority in court battle over board’s practices
Since the Hoboken Municipal Hospital Authority was re-established last year in the midst of an uncertain future for CarePoint Health, which operates Hoboken University Medical Center, many of its meetings have been closed-session discussions and minutes that would shed light on the board’s intentions have been elusive. But it...
N.J. synagogue provides loom room for those who want to create Judaic family heirlooms
Neve Shalom, a synagogue located in Metuchen, has created a one-of-a-kind experience for members as well as those in the community: the ability to make Judaic family heirlooms themselves. The idea for a loom room in the synagogue began when Cory Schneider, the founder, was asked by her granddaughter to...
Rocky road: Hit-and-run councilwoman’s driving record reveals tickets, suspensions, court no-shows and 4 accidents
Four accidents. Dozens of parking tickets. Two license suspensions and numerous threats by the MVC to suspend it again. A review of the driving record of Amy DeGise, the Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run controversy, shows a troubling pattern: suspect driving, bad parking habits and a general lack of accountability by her reluctance to pay her tickets.
Police: Woman unhappy with sandwich arrested for threatening deli worker
Authorities say Lanette Howard, 26, was upset over how her sandwich was being made at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
