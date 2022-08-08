ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say

A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Husband stabs wife in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

An Essex County man stabbed his wife before stabbing himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials confirmed Saturday. Frank Forte, 84, and wife Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment Friday morning. Officials said Saturday that the husband stabbed his wife in the stomach and breast before killing...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Killer sentenced after bludgeoning man at N.J. train station, stealing $800 from him

A man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in state prison for killing another man at the NJ Transit train station in Morristown last year, authorities said. The investigation began on March 29 at 12:29 a.m. when police were told a dead body was found on a stairway at the train station, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, Matthew Palla, had suffered head injuries and a brick was found next to his body.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say

A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rocky road: Hit-and-run councilwoman’s driving record reveals tickets, suspensions, court no-shows and 4 accidents

Four accidents. Dozens of parking tickets. Two license suspensions and numerous threats by the MVC to suspend it again. A review of the driving record of Amy DeGise, the Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run controversy, shows a troubling pattern: suspect driving, bad parking habits and a general lack of accountability by her reluctance to pay her tickets.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

