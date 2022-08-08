Effective: 2022-08-13 19:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern El Paso County through 815 PM MDT At 740 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palmer Lake to near Woodland Park to Crystola. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palmer Lake, Monument and Air Force Academy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

