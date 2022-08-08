ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WNCT

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fort Bragg spouse describes barrack living situations as ‘unliveable’

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The spouse of a former Fort Bragg soldier is bringing the conditions soldiers are living in at some Fort Bragg’s barracks to light. “The conditions that they are living in are upsetting. They are unlivable,” Melissa Godoy, military spouse and advocate said. Godoy described the living conditions on the inside […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
WNCT

NCDOT, Highway Patrol urge people to follow Move Over Law

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two state first responder professions are facing the same, major problem. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. But drivers aren’t always adhering to the law, and that can cause life-altering situations. “It’s just sad, because it’s totally preventable.” N.C. State […]
RALEIGH, NC

