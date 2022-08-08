ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KTAL

Crimefighting tool helps protect businesses in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is encouraging businesses to take advantage of a crimefighting tool. Guardian Alarm Systems is partnering with CPSO to catch criminals. It combines a camera and alarm system to alert deputies of trespassing on business property and possible theft in real-time.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. ‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman drowned chihuahua …. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
KARK 4 News

Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case

Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday after domestic incidents that occurred between April 2010 and April 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated rape. Jury...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Salute the Badge: BPSO trains SRO’s for worst-case scenario

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office recently gave all Bossier School Resource Officers a training course on how to handle the worst possible situation, an active shooter on campus. The drill was held at Parkway High School to test readiness and how multiple agencies...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison

26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Eagle 106.3

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
ARKANSAS STATE

