Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home
KTAL
Crimefighting tool helps protect businesses in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office is encouraging businesses to take advantage of a crimefighting tool. Guardian Alarm Systems is partnering with CPSO to catch criminals. It combines a camera and alarm system to alert deputies of trespassing on business property and possible theft in real-time.
KTAL
$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
Texas lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to "lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye" after being shot in the face during a traffic stop.
KTAL
Caddo Sheriff encourages business to use Guardian Alarm Systems to catch thieves
KSLA
HCSO searching for suspects that broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating suspects that allegedly broke into...
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr. of Magnolia, Ark. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County, Ark. According to court documents, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Columbia […]
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
KTBS
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday after domestic incidents that occurred between April 2010 and April 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated rape. Jury...
KTAL
Salute the Badge: BPSO trains SRO’s for worst-case scenario
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office recently gave all Bossier School Resource Officers a training course on how to handle the worst possible situation, an active shooter on campus. The drill was held at Parkway High School to test readiness and how multiple agencies...
ktoy1047.com
Woman who allegedly shared intimate material could face two years in prison
26-year-old Emily Basiliere, whose posts went viral on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page, allegedly went. through her boyfriend’s phone without his consent and found a private video of he and his ex-girlfriend. The video was initially recorded with consent, however Basiliere allegedly used a social media...
Police Issue Felony Warrant For a Juvenile Male in Texarkana Shooting
Texarkana Police are looking for a juvenile allegedly in connection to a shooting that took place yesterday on Tuesday, August 9. According to a press release, Texarkana Arkansas Police were dispatched to a house in the 500 block of East Street due to a shooting. Here's What We Know. Officers...
KTAL
Morgan Properties in Stockwell Place hosts a lemonade stand for people to grab a drink and donate.
Bossier apartment complex hosts fundraiser for childhood cancer research
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Dunn said when her daughter's bus is late, it usually means she's also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Comments / 10