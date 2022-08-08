ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

El Paso stash house busts rescue more migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador. An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  El Paso Police […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez

EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
EL PASO, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Radio Business Report

Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence

Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
KFOX 14

Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

University closure following chaos in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso

UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries. Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim. Sgt. The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces police name suspect in deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for Wednesday’s shooting in a Las Cruces hotel that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured another. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting. Police have obtained a warrant for...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX

