FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | Clareifi
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Over 30 human smuggling cases in El Paso thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30 dangerous...
El Paso News
El Paso stash house busts rescue more migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador. An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.
Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. El Paso Police […]
Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez
EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
Judge urges caution but won’t stop Americans from going to Juarez despite violence
Border crossings nearly empty following cartel attacks in Mexico; additional details surface on victims
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence
Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Juarenses in El Paso say they are fearful after city sees day filled with deadly violence
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso
UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries. Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim. Sgt. The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
Las Cruces police name suspect in deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Police are searching for the man believed to be responsible for Wednesday’s shooting in a Las Cruces hotel that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured another. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting. Police have obtained a warrant for...
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
