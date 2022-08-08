Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
City of Duluth Has Online Portal to Report Those Subjecting Minors to Conversion Therapy
The Duluth City Council passed ordinance 19-071 in December, 2019, making it illegal to provide conversion therapy to a minor in the City of Duluth. According to the City, the purpose of the ordinance is "to protect the physical and psychological well-being of minors from the harm caused by conversion therapy."
Duluth/Superior Pride Festival Set To Be Bigger And Better Than Ever
It's almost time for the 36th Annual Duluth Superior Pride Event and organizers promise that this year will be the biggest event yet. People from all over the country descend upon the Twin Ports each year for Pride which is usually held all over the world in June. The reason the event is held in August in Duluth/Superior is to make this a stand-out event without competing with other Pride celebrations and so far has helped make this event bigger and bigger every year.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth
Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season
It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?
In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Police arrest man who barricaded himself, significant other in apartment
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - DULUTH, MN -- The Tactical Response Team was called in to help Duluth Police arrest a man who they say barricaded himself and his significant other inside an apartment. Police originally were called to a domestic situation around 12:15 p.m. on the 400 block...
Superior School Considers 5th Grade Gender Identity Curriculum – Parents, Students + Administration Square Off
The official motto of the Superior School District is "In Superior, ALL means ALL...every student, every day!". That motto is currently being put to the test with a showdown over 5th Grade curriculum plans. At issue is a unit that gets taught to 5th Graders as part of the Human...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police arrest man after domestic incident
A 41-year-old man is now under arrest after a domestic incident in Duluth. Police responded to the report of a domestic around 12pm on Tuesday, on the 400 block of N 53rd Avenue W. They learned the suspect and his significant other were barricaded within an apartment. The Duluth Police...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million
DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
MNDOT Aims To Solve Backup Issues On I-35 Near Barnum With Ramp Closure
Ask anyone who regularly travels I-35 between the Twin Ports and the Twin Cities: traffic can get pretty heavy in some places; this is especially true during the peak drive times on weekends - when you often see metro drivers heading north on Friday nights or Saturday mornings; and then heading southward toward home on Sunday afternoon or evening.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
