Superior, WI

WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
MIX 108

Duluth/Superior Pride Festival Set To Be Bigger And Better Than Ever

It's almost time for the 36th Annual Duluth Superior Pride Event and organizers promise that this year will be the biggest event yet. People from all over the country descend upon the Twin Ports each year for Pride which is usually held all over the world in June. The reason the event is held in August in Duluth/Superior is to make this a stand-out event without competing with other Pride celebrations and so far has helped make this event bigger and bigger every year.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Hermantown, MN
Superior, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Superior, WI
Hermantown, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
MIX 108

Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event

The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth

Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
DULUTH, MN
#Operation K#K 9#Northland
MIX 108

Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season

It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
MIX 108

How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?

In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
WDIO-TV

Duluth police arrest man after domestic incident

A 41-year-old man is now under arrest after a domestic incident in Duluth. Police responded to the report of a domestic around 12pm on Tuesday, on the 400 block of N 53rd Avenue W. They learned the suspect and his significant other were barricaded within an apartment. The Duluth Police...
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million

DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
MIX 108

MNDOT Aims To Solve Backup Issues On I-35 Near Barnum With Ramp Closure

Ask anyone who regularly travels I-35 between the Twin Ports and the Twin Cities: traffic can get pretty heavy in some places; this is especially true during the peak drive times on weekends - when you often see metro drivers heading north on Friday nights or Saturday mornings; and then heading southward toward home on Sunday afternoon or evening.
BARNUM, MN
MIX 108

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

