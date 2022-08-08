Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Heavy rain, strong winds roll through the Valley on Friday
PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley were hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, causing flooding on highways and power outages. Areas across Phoenix were in a dust advisory until 5 p.m. and Maricopa County continues to have flash flood watches. A flash flood warning was issued...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Around 1,000 without power after heavy rain in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the East Valley and Pinal County are being hit by rain and wind on Friday afternoon. As of Friday night, power has been restored in some areas, but around 1,000 people still don’t have power. 14 APS outage were reported in metro Phoenix, which is affecting over 1,000 residents. SRP also reported dozens of outages in the Phoenix area and the East Valley.
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, rain, thunder, lightning across the Valley
Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Storm drenches parts of Phoenix; high winds cause damage
During the afternoon hours, a powerful monsoon storm made its presence known in parts of Phoenix, and it also left some destruction in its wake. FOX 10 has team coverage of the weather conditions.
VIDEOS: Monsoon storms cause heavy flooding near the Loop 101 and Cactus Road
A monsoon storm is hitting the East Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances continuing through the evening.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley. By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain was also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Four Peaks, or 7 miles east of Ballantine Trailhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KTAR.com
With more rain headed to metro Phoenix, flood watch goes into effect Tuesday afternoon
PHOENIX – With heavy rains expected to fall on Tuesday and into Wednesday, weather forecasters have issued a flood watch around metro Phoenix. The flood watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The chance of rain during the afternoon commute...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: More Valley rain on the way with flooding possible
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning storms brought rainfall Valley-wide with more potentially on the way later today. Look for a high of 102 degrees in the Valley today with mostly cloudy skies this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Rainfall gauges around the Valley range from a tenth of...
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?
PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
KTAR.com
State Route 143 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — A State Route 143 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is one of several closures that will disrupt drivers this weekend. Southbound SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday for work-zone setup and utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
ABC 15 News
Loose livestock in Buckeye causes crashes, property damage
BUCKEYE, AZ — Long before lumber and drywall developments were staked into the ground west of the White Tank Mountains, cattle and their ranchers were some of the only neighbors in that part of the West Valley. Growth in the area caused the bovine move away from one of...
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation
MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
KTAR.com
Downtown and south Phoenix to connect with major investment
PHOENIX – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced millions in funding for Arizona from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and grant money at a Phoenix event Thursday. Joined by U.S. Reps. Greg Stanton, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Buttigieg focused on a $25 million grant for the...
East Valley Tribune
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
Man pulled from central Phoenix pool after drowning
PHOENIX — A man was pulled from a pool in central Phoenix on Friday but was 'beyond resuscitative efforts,' according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex pool near Interstate 17 north of Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix Police...
