Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Complete camera details exposed as conflicting European pricing details surface

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago
notebookcheck.net

Minisforum presents TH60 / TH80 mini PCs with Intel Tiger Lake-H45 processors

The new DeskMini TH60 / TH80 mini PC models come equipped with Intel's 11th gen Tiger Lake-H45 mobile processors and support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM plus up to 4 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. Minisforum is offering barebones with no RAM and storage, as well as versions with up to 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro arrives with an AMOLED display, longer battery life and a digital crown

Xiaomi has presented its latest premium smartwatch, debuting in the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. As Xiaomi's teasers implied, the Watch S1 Pro contains a few changes compared to the standard Watch S1, including a larger display. Specifically, the Watch S1 Pro has a 1.47-inch display, up from the 1.43-inch panel in the Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active.
TECHNOLOGY
#Front Facing Camera#Android#European#Snoopytech
notebookcheck.net

Bitblaze Titan BM15 Russian laptop powered by Baikal-M1 ARM processor ready to ship this November despite economic restrictions

With all the economic restrictions imposed as punitive measures for the invasion of Ukraine, Russia apparently still found a way to produce laptops locally. Server, storage and workstation maker Bitblaze based in Russia announced the pre-production stage of its Titan BM15 laptop, and mass production is scheduled for November this year. This laptop is powered by a Baikal-M1 processor with ARM cores and is aimed at government agencies as well as enthusiasts.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Market researcher reveals US$3.5 billion losses for Intel's GPU group, selling it off might not be a bad idea

Graphics market researcher Jon Peddie brings up some glaring issues regarding Intel’s GPU group in a recent blog post. Ever since its formal establishment in Q1 2021, Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG) has officially been recording losses of US$2.1 billion, but Peddie estimates that the actual losses are close to US$3.5 billion “depending on how Intel chooses to account for those investments, and the setup costs at TSMC.” AXG has not managed to deliver on most of the planned products in due time, so Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger could be looking to dump this group altogether.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

SuperCam discreet security camera power bank 2-in-1 device has 100 W charging

The SuperCam from Harbor Dynamics two-in-one device is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The gadget combines a security camera with a power bank. The company claims the device is incredibly discreet, suggesting you could use it to monitor your front door or living space to detect intruders. The 1080p camera has a...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Sony Xperia PRO and PRO-I new software update allow them to support livestreaming while acting as external monitors

5G Accessory Android Camera Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Xperia PRO and PRO-I launched as alternative variants of the Sony Xperia 1 II and III respectively, and are pitched as Android smartphones for the working (and, most likely, wildly successful) photographer or videographer with the alpha- (or α-) series members that might be necessary to get the most out of both devices.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has competition: Motor Razr 2022 debuts in China with flagship internals and an excellent price

Motorola has announced the new Moto Razr 2022 with top-of-the-line internals and design tweaks meant to make the Razr 2022 look and feel more modern. For starters, the phone doesn’t have the characteristic chin of its predecessor. Motorola has opted to go with a conventional-looking screen. The hinge is also thinner and more robust. As a result, the Razr 2022 now closes almost flat.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

GeForce GTX 2080 emerges on eBay for US$360 with performance rivaling the RTX 2080

Fancy yourself a never-released GeForce GTX 2080? Reddit user ascendance22 has managed to buy one from eBay. The card, which is currently selling for around US$360, appears to look identical to the regular RTX 2080 with the same cooler design and backplate. But it doesn’t have the RTX 2080 moniker on the front. The card also has the “GeForce GTX” label printed on the frame rather than the usual “GeForce RTX”.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy M53: A lightweight phone with one big flaw

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is actually a thoroughly pleasing phone in the mid-range. But there are one or two things you should know before buying it. Read our review summary to find out what they are. When Samsung creates a mid-range phone, you usually get a nice and sturdy...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk sells US$6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock to prepare if "Twitter forces this deal"

The Twitter vs Musk showdown is in full swing. Earlier, we reported that Twitter had slammed Musk’s use of a publicly available bot detection tool to quantify bot accounts on the social media site. The court battle between the two sides will take place starting on October 5. Now, to prepare for a potential loss in court, Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of EV maker Tesla to finance the US$44 billion Twitter deal that he had previously abandoned.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Dell Inspiron 14 5425: Stylish, fast, enduring office laptop

AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. With the Inspiron 14 5425, Dell adds a stylish 14-inch office all-rounder to its lineup. The most affordable models in the range are available for about 600 Euros (~$618). At the time of conducting our review, our test model would cost between 730 and 850 Euros (~$753 to ~$876).
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | PlayStation 5-compatible WD_BLACK SN850 2-TB SSD with heatsink hits must-buy lowest price ever on Amazon US and Amazon UK

The Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 has had its regular prices slashed on both Amazon US and Amazon UK. The superfast SSD, which is compatible for use in the PS5 console, can hit read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s. The best deal currently on offer is for the 2 TB variant with heatsink, which is up to 53-60% off, depending on region.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market

Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
CELL PHONES

