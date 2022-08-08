Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash North of Onamia Sends Three to Hospital, Alcohol Involved
An alcohol-related, two-vehicle crash north of Onamia sent three people to the hospital late last night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 11th at approximately 11 PM, 18-year-old Trenton Cash of Onamia was driving southbound on Highway 169 with a 10-year-old passenger when he attempted to turn east onto Utopia Road. His Dodge Ram turned in front of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 54-year-old Elizabeth Waterloo of Edina, who was driving north on Highway 169 when the accident occurred.
lptv.org
MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been awarded $18 million through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants for the reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger states that these grants will go toward improving safety, enhancing business access, and adding sidewalks and lighting for...
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting boat on trailer in Nisswa
NISSWA, Minn. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a boat on a trailer in Nisswa Saturday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Alex Nelson was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 371 just after 7 p.m. A 62-year-old St. Paul man attempting to cross Highway 371 at Nashway Road pulled into Nelson's path, according to the state patrol.Nelson hit a boat being towed by the 62-year-old. The state patrol said Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.The 62-year-old was not injured.
DL-Online
Two injured in crash near Wadena
Two Wadena women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday west of Wadena in Otter Tail County. Angela Renee Paavola, 51, of Wadena was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was southbound on Otter Tail County Highway 29 in a 2013...
lptv.org
Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes
A man who went missing near Pequot Lakes has found dead in a nearby lake. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard and deputies responded to a report at approximately 12:42 p.m. on August 7th about a missing man. The man, who was found dead, was later identified as 22-year-old Trenton Riley Robertson of Pequot Lakes. Robertson was found in Bass Lake near Gasink Road.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
lptv.org
Enjoying Boat Life on Whitefish Chain Near Crosslake
Boating season is at its absolute peak right now as the middle of August approaches, making it the perfect time to get up to Crosslake to experience one of the most beautiful and highly recognized lake chain communities in the state, the Whitefish Chain. With over 14 different lakes to...
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
lptv.org
Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Community Outreach Fundraiser in Baxter
The Pohl Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization designed to help families who are grieving and healing from the loss of a child or loved one. In Baxter on Wednesday, the group held a community outreach event to raise money for the foundation. The event was designed to bring...
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
Man, 24, charged with fatally shooting father in northern Minnesota cabin
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his father in the back of the head last weekend at a cabin in northern Minnesota. Ronald Bzdok, of Buffalo, is charged in Aitkin County with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old father, who is also from Buffalo. According to a criminal complaint, the father was last heard from on Saturday, a day after he went to his cabin in Fleming Township with his 24-year-old son. The father was reported missing four days later after his other son went to the cabin and found no...
lptv.org
Bemidji Area Entrepreneurs Discuss Rural Business Growth
Entrepreneurial leaders from the Bemidji area and beyond met with members of Launch Minnesota to hold a roundtable discussion on what initiatives are currently working for up-and-coming local businesses. The roundtable took place at the Mayflower Building on Tuesday. With a reported 40% uptick in businesses this year in the...
lptv.org
Brainerd Football Looks to Build Success with Younger Team
High school football is officially back, especially for the Brainerd Warriors, who get to kick their season off a little earlier this year as they have been scheduled to play a Week 0 game. They put the pads on for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Warriors, who...
