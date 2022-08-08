MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his father in the back of the head last weekend at a cabin in northern Minnesota. Ronald Bzdok, of Buffalo, is charged in Aitkin County with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old father, who is also from Buffalo. According to a criminal complaint, the father was last heard from on Saturday, a day after he went to his cabin in Fleming Township with his 24-year-old son. The father was reported missing four days later after his other son went to the cabin and found no...

