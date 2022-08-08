LG has presented the Ultra Tab in South Korea, just over a year after the company pulled out of the smartphone business. Only available in the company's home market for the time being, the LG Ultra Tab measures 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm and weighs approximately 458 g without its case attached. Additionally, the tablet launches with Android 12, an OS to which LG has been upgrading many of its recent flagship smartphones of late. Software support for the LG Ultra Tab remains unknown at this stage, although we would expect the company to at least offer Android 13.

