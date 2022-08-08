Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
notebookcheck.net
LG TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8 unveiled with 3D audio, ANC and UV disinfection functionality
LG has released new TWS earbuds under its TONE Free series. Sold as the TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8, the trio feature exciting features, including a charging case with a built-in UV light to disinfect the earbuds as they recharge. The TONE Free T90 are the world's first earbuds with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head tracking, too.
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenfone 9 repairability is put to the test in a new teardown video
The Nothing phone (1)'s transparent design was found not to do a lot for its repairability in its recent PBKReviews teardown video. Accordingly, it was up to the next 2022 flagship with dual rear cameras to appear on that YouTube channel to do better. The Zenfone 9 has a plastic back, but whether that makes it more sustainable or not remains to be seen.
WEJOY projector converts any surface into a touchscreen
WEJOY is a small projector capable of transforming any surface into a touchscreen and provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is capable of providing a 130 inch display from just 330 cm or a smaller 49 inch touchscreen from a distance of 110 cm or 1.1 m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
HiBy launches the RS2 digital audio player
The new RS2 is HiBy's second digital audio player that uses the Darwin audio architecture and can be pre-ordered for US$479. It supports up to 4 TB of storage via two card slots, 3.5 / 4.4 mm dual headphone output, PCM 384 kHz/DSD 256 audio, as well as up to 10 hours of play time and 40 days standby.
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, & more – everything you need to know
Samsung’s big Unpacked press event of the summer is finally here, bringing fans a variety of new devices that will be available for preorder almost immediately after the show. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones are the main attraction of the press conference. But Samsung also has new wearables to go along with its next-gen phones. We’re looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earphones.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra Tab introduced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2K display
LG has presented the Ultra Tab in South Korea, just over a year after the company pulled out of the smartphone business. Only available in the company's home market for the time being, the LG Ultra Tab measures 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm and weighs approximately 458 g without its case attached. Additionally, the tablet launches with Android 12, an OS to which LG has been upgrading many of its recent flagship smartphones of late. Software support for the LG Ultra Tab remains unknown at this stage, although we would expect the company to at least offer Android 13.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | EXCITRUS NitroCharge 120 Pro fast-charging, MagSafe-compatible power bank is now available at a 28% discount
EXCITRUS is one of many OEMs that have acknowledged the fact that a user's latest laptop may have joined the pool of devices constantly clamoring for the use of their USB type-C chargers. To that end, its NitroCharge 120 Pro also addresses this emerging demand on the go with the power required in a portable package.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro launched with improved fitness and health tracking, sapphire crystal glass, and vastly improved battery life
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic offered a plethora of fitness and health tracking features including blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), and a mostly accurate heart rate sensor. However, battery life was one of the sore points of the Watch4 generation. This year's Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro build...
notebookcheck.net
Vivaldi 5.4 now available with custom rocker gestures and multiple other improvements
Earlier today, Vivaldi Technologies released a new stable version of its flagship product, namely Vivaldi Browser. Version 5.4 comes with bug fixes, minor tweaks, as well as a few noticeable changes, such as the ability to customize rocker gestures and to mute sound in web panels. The full version label...
notebookcheck.net
Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 vs. 9420 2-in-1: What's the difference?
Dell launched its 2022 Latitude 9430 2-in-1 early last month to replace the 2021 Latitude 9420 2-in-1. The newer model is expectedly a smaller year-over-year update for the series given that the 9420 2-in-1 was already a full-fledged redesign of the even older 2020 Latitude 9410 2-in-1. Since the Latitude 9430 2-in-1 shares the same physical features as the 9420 2-in-1, users will have to dig a little deeper to notice any differences between them. Let's go over the three major upgrades that the 2022 model offers over the 2021 version.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Nitro 5 AN715 in review: Good performance but too loud
We put the Acer Nitro 5 AN715 with its Intel Alder Lake CPU and a dedicated GeForce RTX graphics card to the test. The performance is good, but the manufacturer needs to do something about the noise levels!. Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Intel. Housing an Intel Core i7-12700H and a...
notebookcheck.net
Chuwi downgrades CoreBook X Pro with worse graphics and a smaller battery
Chuwi has started selling a new version of the CoreBook X Pro, a 15.6-inch laptop that it last refreshed in July 2021. While the company focused on improving the laptop's display last year, it has finally upgraded its processor with the 2022 model. To recap, Chuwi used to offer the CoreBook X Pro with the Core i5-8259U, a Coffee Lake processor also found in the 2018 edition of the MacBook Pro 13.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechRadar
Xiaomi expands its IoT products for the kitchen with new Smart Air Fryers
Xiaomi’s range of IoT devices has a new product in its portfolio. The company has announced the latest Smart Air Fryer that will retail from Rs 9,999 on the company’s website from August 18. The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer comes in a familiar design that we’ve seen in...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold to launch with innovative 'ultra-micro-hole camera' for superior display image quality
Reputedly, Google has developed an alternative to the under-display camera (UDC), a technology pioneered by the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and ZTE. According to Digital Chat Station, Google's innovation will result in a punch-hole-free display while also avoiding the complexities and visual drawbacks of Samsung's UDC solutions. Supposedly, Google's method will not interfere with the front-facing camera's image quality either, another drawback of the UDC in the Galaxy Z Fold3.
Comments / 0