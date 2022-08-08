Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
nypressnews.com
Man allegedly shoots Palmdale woman in the face with her own gun, kidnaps her child
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) — A man was taken into custody after authorities say he broke into a Palmdale apartment, shot a woman in the face with her won gun and kidnapped her young child. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, according...
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
Fontana Herald News
Police search for two suspects in connection with shooting incident in Colton
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting incident which took place two months ago in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department. On June 11 at about 8:46 p.m., officers responded to Elizabeth Davis Park, 1055 West Laurel Street, and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills home invasion ends when resident opens fire on suspects
LOS ANGELES - A resident in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning turned the tables on the suspects who allegedly broke into their home. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a reported shooting following the home break-in around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls — one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot in face by man who took her daughter
PALMDALE, Calif. – A Palmdale woman was shot in the face by a man who kidnapped her daughter but was quickly arrested, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday near 11th Street East and Avenue R, said Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
NBC Bay Area
Man Tries to Run Over Sister at Mother's Funeral in Richmond
What started as a burial for a loved one in a Contra Costa County cemetery, ended in a family feud that involved a man trying to run down his own sister and flooding a funeral plot. The incident happened at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday around 1p.m....
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
foxla.com
Monterey Park police killing: 2 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty officer in Downey
LOS ANGELES - Two people - including a 17-year-old - have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was gunned down outside an LA Fitness in Downey on Monday. Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car...
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
foxla.com
Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno
PASADENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena. Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own...
foxla.com
Multiple arrests made in deadly shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
Officer Gardiel Solorio of Bell Gardens was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside an LA Fitness in Downey. In the initial stages of the investigation, police believed there were multiple suspects in the shooting. FOX 11's Gigi Graciette shares the latest.
Off-duty police officer shot and killed in his car in Downey
An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey on Monday afternoon. According to Downey Police Department, reports of shots fired came in at around 3:25 p.m., and when paramedics with Downey Fire Department arrived on scene, they found the victim sitting unresponsive in his Dodge Charger.A good Samaritan and paramedics performed CPR on the victim but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took place in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were...
foxla.com
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey identified
DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was gunned down in broad daylight in a busy parking lot just steps away from the entrance of LA Fitness in Downey, officials said. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Downey Police Department responded to a call outside the...
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
2urbangirls.com
Disabled woman reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
