Floyd County, KY

Body of missing 12-year-old girl found in Johnson County, Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found Thursday evening in Johnson County, Kentucky, officials said. The Johnson County County Coroner’s Office said the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found Thursday evening in a secluded area near Boons Camp. The cause of death was not immediately known.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Two men arrested in Huntington after large amount of illegal narcotics found, police say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Elderly Boyd County man reported missing

Emergency officials said a 90-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Boyd County. Harold Sexton was last seen at his home on Simpson Road in Ashland, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department. Sexton is described as a white male that is 5 feet 11...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Death total from historic Kentucky flooding reaches 39

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — The official death total from the historic flooding in Kentucky has now reached 39, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said in a tweet on Thursday the additional death occurred in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lane closures announced in Huntington as Marshall students move in

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lane closures have been announced in Huntington in the coming week to allow for freshmen to move onto the Marshall University campus. The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth avenues will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the university.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 18): Spring Valley

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s state title or bust each year for the Spring Valley Timberwolves and 2022 is no different. With another loaded roster, Brad Dingess’ squad is eyeing another run at a state championship. “I thought our kids really worked hard,” he said. “We...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

