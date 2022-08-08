HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lane closures have been announced in Huntington in the coming week to allow for freshmen to move onto the Marshall University campus. The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth avenues will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the university.

