Body of missing 12-year-old girl found in Johnson County, Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was found Thursday evening in Johnson County, Kentucky, officials said. The Johnson County County Coroner’s Office said the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found Thursday evening in a secluded area near Boons Camp. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Two men arrested in Huntington after large amount of illegal narcotics found, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
Elderly Boyd County man reported missing
Emergency officials said a 90-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Boyd County. Harold Sexton was last seen at his home on Simpson Road in Ashland, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department. Sexton is described as a white male that is 5 feet 11...
Death total from historic Kentucky flooding reaches 39
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — The official death total from the historic flooding in Kentucky has now reached 39, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said in a tweet on Thursday the additional death occurred in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians...
Lane closures announced in Huntington as Marshall students move in
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lane closures have been announced in Huntington in the coming week to allow for freshmen to move onto the Marshall University campus. The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth avenues will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the university.
Eastern Ky. Christian college suffers minimal damage, assists in flood recovery
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WCHS) — A small Christian college in Eastern Kentucky is counting its blessings. Alice Lloyd College is in Knott County and fortunately didn't suffer much flood damage. Students there are helping make a difference for flood victims. Classes at Alice Lloyd College are scheduled to begin...
Progress being made on solar and recreation project at former Hobet mine
BOONE COUTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The company that is planning a 4,500-acre transformation of the former Hobet mine site reports the work is on schedule. A portion of the mine property in Boone and Lincoln counties is poised to become Sun Park, a multi-use development. Progress can already be seen in Boone County.
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 18): Spring Valley
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It’s state title or bust each year for the Spring Valley Timberwolves and 2022 is no different. With another loaded roster, Brad Dingess’ squad is eyeing another run at a state championship. “I thought our kids really worked hard,” he said. “We...
