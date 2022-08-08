Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
KTRE
Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
KTRE
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe. According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.
KTRE
Feds could reduce Arizona's share of Colorado River water as early as next week
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
Comments / 0