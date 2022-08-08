POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe. According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.

POLK COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO