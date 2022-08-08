ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

KTRE

Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe. According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
TEXAS STATE

