notebookcheck.net
Minisforum presents TH60 / TH80 mini PCs with Intel Tiger Lake-H45 processors
The new DeskMini TH60 / TH80 mini PC models come equipped with Intel's 11th gen Tiger Lake-H45 mobile processors and support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM plus up to 4 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage. Minisforum is offering barebones with no RAM and storage, as well as versions with up to 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi launches the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition as the cheapest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone yet
After CEO Lei Jun's annual speech yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. Initially rumored to be the Redmi K50 Ultra or Redmi K50S Pro, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition debuts as the top dog in the Redmi K50 series, and also appears to have the honor of being the cheapest smartphone yet with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro arrives with an AMOLED display, longer battery life and a digital crown
Xiaomi has presented its latest premium smartwatch, debuting in the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. As Xiaomi's teasers implied, the Watch S1 Pro contains a few changes compared to the standard Watch S1, including a larger display. Specifically, the Watch S1 Pro has a 1.47-inch display, up from the 1.43-inch panel in the Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia PRO and PRO-I new software update allow them to support livestreaming while acting as external monitors
5G Accessory Android Camera Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The Xperia PRO and PRO-I launched as alternative variants of the Sony Xperia 1 II and III respectively, and are pitched as Android smartphones for the working (and, most likely, wildly successful) photographer or videographer with the alpha- (or α-) series members that might be necessary to get the most out of both devices.
notebookcheck.net
Moto Razr 2022: Motorola reveals first sales milestone of its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 rival
Motorola debuted the Moto Razr 2022 alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The foldable went on sale for the first time yesterday in China and appears to have earned quite the interest—if Motorola's shared numbers are anything to go by, at least. On its Weibo page,...
notebookcheck.net
Market researcher reveals US$3.5 billion losses for Intel's GPU group, selling it off might not be a bad idea
Graphics market researcher Jon Peddie brings up some glaring issues regarding Intel’s GPU group in a recent blog post. Ever since its formal establishment in Q1 2021, Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG) has officially been recording losses of US$2.1 billion, but Peddie estimates that the actual losses are close to US$3.5 billion “depending on how Intel chooses to account for those investments, and the setup costs at TSMC.” AXG has not managed to deliver on most of the planned products in due time, so Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger could be looking to dump this group altogether.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Monoprice sale slashes 15 percent off most products site-wide
If you're in the mood to browse adapters, cables, desks, mice, and other random office accessories, now might be the best time to do it. Even some 4K projectors are eligible for the 15 percent coupon. For this weekend only (August 12 to August 14), the majority of items on...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy M53: A lightweight phone with one big flaw
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is actually a thoroughly pleasing phone in the mid-range. But there are one or two things you should know before buying it. Read our review summary to find out what they are. When Samsung creates a mid-range phone, you usually get a nice and sturdy...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: Larger premium tablet arrives with superior battery capacity, a new display and MIUI Pad 13
Xiaomi has introduced a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Sold as the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, the tablet has a larger display than its predecessor, making it more comparable to an iPad Pro 12.9 and a Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Xiaomi has included a larger battery as well as a bigger display, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
Bitblaze Titan BM15 Russian laptop powered by Baikal-M1 ARM processor ready to ship this November despite economic restrictions
With all the economic restrictions imposed as punitive measures for the invasion of Ukraine, Russia apparently still found a way to produce laptops locally. Server, storage and workstation maker Bitblaze based in Russia announced the pre-production stage of its Titan BM15 laptop, and mass production is scheduled for November this year. This laptop is powered by a Baikal-M1 processor with ARM cores and is aimed at government agencies as well as enthusiasts.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce GTX 2080 emerges on eBay for US$360 with performance rivaling the RTX 2080
Fancy yourself a never-released GeForce GTX 2080? Reddit user ascendance22 has managed to buy one from eBay. The card, which is currently selling for around US$360, appears to look identical to the regular RTX 2080 with the same cooler design and backplate. But it doesn’t have the RTX 2080 moniker on the front. The card also has the “GeForce GTX” label printed on the frame rather than the usual “GeForce RTX”.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc A750 beats Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 by up to 5% on average in first-party gaming benchmarks
Following the five-game first-party benchmark of the Arc A750 released in July, Intel has now unveiled benchmark results for nearly 50 games where the company compared the Arc A750 with the Nvidia RTX 3060. Intel tested most games on DirectX 12 and six games on Vulkan at 1080p Ultra and 1440p High settings.
notebookcheck.net
Dell Inspiron 14 5425: Stylish, fast, enduring office laptop
AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. With the Inspiron 14 5425, Dell adds a stylish 14-inch office all-rounder to its lineup. The most affordable models in the range are available for about 600 Euros (~$618). At the time of conducting our review, our test model would cost between 730 and 850 Euros (~$753 to ~$876).
notebookcheck.net
DJI Avata: Release date, prices, accessories and in-hand photos emerge for upcoming FPV drone
More details about the DJI Avata and its various accessories have leaked ahead of their launch later this month. From prices to a specific release date, it appears that DJI has finalised its next-generation FPV drone, which will debut with two head units. Gadget Camera Leaks / Rumors. It seems...
notebookcheck.net
Anker eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop launches with optional auto-emptying dock
The Anker eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop has been launched. The gadget has up to 3,200 Pa suction power with four power levels available. For mopping, the device has a built-in 200 ml water tank and three water flow levels for different floor types. iPath Laser Navigation...
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
