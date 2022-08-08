ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)

Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON

Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KHL TEAM RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OVER SIGNING REID BOUCHER

When former NHLer Reid Boucher was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, many assumed his professional hocky career was over. Boucher pleaded guilty to third degree sexual assault in incidents that took place when he was 17 and in the US Hockey Development Program. He was sentenced to four years of probation and a one year suspended jail sentence pending the successful completion of the probation. So, it was somewhat of a shock when it was announced that Boucher would be playing for Avangard Omsk of the KHL in the 2022-23 season. The team's general manager, Alexei Volkov, is now responding to criticism over the signing.
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES

We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
SHARKS GOALTENDER STRAUSS MANN UNVEILS INCREDIBLE SET-UP FOR NEXT SEASON

After spending three seasons at the University of Michigan and one season in the Swedish Hockey League with Skelleftea AIK, 23-year-old netminder Strauss Mann landed his first NHL contract, signing a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks. Mann will compete in training camp with James Reimer, Kaapo Kahkonen and...
SAN JOSE, CA
TEAM USA CRUISES TO 3-0 AT THE 2022 WJC WITH DECISIVE WIN OVER AUSTRIA

Team USA looks like a true powerhouse at this summer's World Junior Championship, having won their first two matches by a combined score of 12-2, and today beating Austria 7-0. At no point in this match was the Americans' authority tested, and the difference was apparent straight away. In all fairness to Team Austria, they are in this tournament without top prospect Marco Kasper and a couple other older players. It was noted by Dave Starman of the NHL Network's broadcast that the Austrians came into this tournament with the intention of focusing on development for the upcoming 2023 World Juniors this winter.
MASON MCTAVISH TIES CANADIAN SINGLE-GAME GOAL RECORD IN ROUT OF SLOVAKIA

24 hours after defeating Latvia in their tournament opener, Canada was back in action as they faced off against New York Rangers prospect Adam Sykora and Team Slovakia. Slovakia is missing a trio of their top players, Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec and Filip Mesar, all of whom are taking the tournament off for rest.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CHICAGO, IL
BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
CHICAGO, IL
ADAM SYKORA CALLS LOSS TO CANADA A DISASTER; 'HARDEST MOMENT OF MY CAREER SO FAR'

Losing is never easy, but losing 11-1 at a major tournament has to be especially humbling. That was the case with Team Slovakia as they were trounced by Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta Thursday. Slovak's Adam Sykora, a second-round pick of the New York Rangers this year, did not hold back when asked about the loss.
DESPITE HEAVY RESISTANCE, TEAM USA TAKES COMMANDING WIN OVER SWITZERLAND

The third day of the 2022 World Juniors capped off with a matchup between Team USA and Team Switzerland. USA came off of a 5-1 win over Team Germany in their opening match of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Swiss lost a tight 3-2 affair to a very strong Team Sweden. The pesky team from Switzerland has made significant improvements to their international hockey program, generating talents like Roman Josi, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier in recent years. On the other end, the reigning gold medal winning Team USA looks to repeat for the first time ever.
JOHAN LARSSON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM THE HIGHEST PAID SHL PLAYER IN HISTORY

It seems the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) really wanted Johan Larsson back. Enough to make him the highest paid player ever in the league. Larsson signed a three-year deal with Brynas of the SHL earlier this week and Sportbladet has revealed the details. According to the Swedish media outlet, Larsson's...
CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO

