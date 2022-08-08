Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
CZECH DEFENSEMAN DECKS CANADA'S BRENNAN OTHMANN FROM BEHIND AND GETS TOSSED FROM THE GAME (VIDEO)
Just four minutes into their match against Team Canada, Czechia D Jaroslav Chmelar was assessed a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty for Checking from Behind on New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann:. Canada was unable to score on the ensuing powerplay, and the Czechs would actually score a...
markerzone.com
FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)
Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
markerzone.com
SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON
Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OVER SIGNING REID BOUCHER
When former NHLer Reid Boucher was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, many assumed his professional hocky career was over. Boucher pleaded guilty to third degree sexual assault in incidents that took place when he was 17 and in the US Hockey Development Program. He was sentenced to four years of probation and a one year suspended jail sentence pending the successful completion of the probation. So, it was somewhat of a shock when it was announced that Boucher would be playing for Avangard Omsk of the KHL in the 2022-23 season. The team's general manager, Alexei Volkov, is now responding to criticism over the signing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
ADAM SYKORA SCORES FIRST OF THE TOURNAMENT AS SLOVAKIA TAKES DOWN LATVIA IN A SHOOTOUT
While it is only the fourth day of the preliminary round at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the second and final game of the day between Slovakia and Latvia had plenty of importance in terms of playoff implications. Both Slovakia and Latvia came into Friday's game sitting at...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS PROSPECT FABIAN LYSELL GOES TOP SHELF FROM RAZOR-SHARP ANGLE (VIDEO)
The Boston Bruins may have missed out on Mat Barzal three times in a row in 2015, but their 2021 21st overall pick looks promising. Fabian Lysell put Team Austria to bed and tucked them in with this shot. Very reminiscent of another Swede I know named Filip Forsberg, ever heard of him?
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE CAROLINA HURRICANES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With the Atlantic Division all set, we are onto the Metropolitan and starting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
markerzone.com
SHARKS GOALTENDER STRAUSS MANN UNVEILS INCREDIBLE SET-UP FOR NEXT SEASON
After spending three seasons at the University of Michigan and one season in the Swedish Hockey League with Skelleftea AIK, 23-year-old netminder Strauss Mann landed his first NHL contract, signing a one-year deal with the San Jose Sharks. Mann will compete in training camp with James Reimer, Kaapo Kahkonen and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS LOOKING TO HIRE THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FOR TV ANALYST ROLE
With former Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk leaving the team to join the Seattle Kraken as a TV colour analyst, the same role he had in Chicago, the organization is searching for a replacement. According to Jeff Agrest of Chicago Sun Times, the Blackhawks are interested in bringing back three-time Stanley Cup...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA CRUISES TO 3-0 AT THE 2022 WJC WITH DECISIVE WIN OVER AUSTRIA
Team USA looks like a true powerhouse at this summer's World Junior Championship, having won their first two matches by a combined score of 12-2, and today beating Austria 7-0. At no point in this match was the Americans' authority tested, and the difference was apparent straight away. In all fairness to Team Austria, they are in this tournament without top prospect Marco Kasper and a couple other older players. It was noted by Dave Starman of the NHL Network's broadcast that the Austrians came into this tournament with the intention of focusing on development for the upcoming 2023 World Juniors this winter.
markerzone.com
MASON MCTAVISH TIES CANADIAN SINGLE-GAME GOAL RECORD IN ROUT OF SLOVAKIA
24 hours after defeating Latvia in their tournament opener, Canada was back in action as they faced off against New York Rangers prospect Adam Sykora and Team Slovakia. Slovakia is missing a trio of their top players, Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec and Filip Mesar, all of whom are taking the tournament off for rest.
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL
The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
markerzone.com
EMIL ANDRAE SCORES TWICE AS SWEDEN SHUTOUTS AUSTRIA FOR SECOND WIN AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
Day 4 of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship had two games on the schedule, with Senna Peeters and Team Austria facing off against Simon Edvinsson and Team Sweden in the first tilt on Friday. Swedish head coach Tomas Monten turned to Anaheim Ducks prospect Calle Clang for the...
markerzone.com
ADAM SYKORA CALLS LOSS TO CANADA A DISASTER; 'HARDEST MOMENT OF MY CAREER SO FAR'
Losing is never easy, but losing 11-1 at a major tournament has to be especially humbling. That was the case with Team Slovakia as they were trounced by Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta Thursday. Slovak's Adam Sykora, a second-round pick of the New York Rangers this year, did not hold back when asked about the loss.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BECOMES YOUNGEST WINNER OF SLOVAKIA'S 'PLAYER OF THE YEAR' AWARD
It's been quite the year for 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and now he can add Slovakia's 'Player of the Year' to his resume, being the youngest to win the award. He was also named 'Best Forward' and 'Best U20 Player'. Slafkovsky's 2021-22 campaign started at the Hlinka Gretzky...
markerzone.com
DESPITE HEAVY RESISTANCE, TEAM USA TAKES COMMANDING WIN OVER SWITZERLAND
The third day of the 2022 World Juniors capped off with a matchup between Team USA and Team Switzerland. USA came off of a 5-1 win over Team Germany in their opening match of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Swiss lost a tight 3-2 affair to a very strong Team Sweden. The pesky team from Switzerland has made significant improvements to their international hockey program, generating talents like Roman Josi, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier in recent years. On the other end, the reigning gold medal winning Team USA looks to repeat for the first time ever.
markerzone.com
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV NOT HAPPY AFTER KHL TEAM USES HIM TO PROMOTE EVENT HE'S NOT ATTENDING
If you tell people a well-known hockey player is going to be at a fan event, you should probably invite the player first. Mikhail Sergachev of the Tampa Bay Lightning is not happy after a social media post from KHL team AK Bars Kazan promoting an event on August 26th that states Sergachev will be in attendance.
markerzone.com
JOHAN LARSSON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM THE HIGHEST PAID SHL PLAYER IN HISTORY
It seems the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) really wanted Johan Larsson back. Enough to make him the highest paid player ever in the league. Larsson signed a three-year deal with Brynas of the SHL earlier this week and Sportbladet has revealed the details. According to the Swedish media outlet, Larsson's...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND HIS BROTHER HAVING GOOD, CLEAN FUN WITH THE STANLEY CUP
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Comments / 0