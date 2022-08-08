Read full article on original website
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
SPCALA reducing adoption fees for Clear the Shelters event
SPCALA will offer reduced adoption fees in an effort to "Clear the Shelters."From August 12 through 21, pet adoption fees will be $25 for qualified adopters. Meanwhile, the first 50 qualified adopters will have no adoption fees at all.The annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event returns for the eighth consecutive year. "During the month-long initiative, at least 70 animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to create awareness about pet adoptions and raise funds to support animal welfare. The initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of local adoptions since its inception in 2015," according to SPCALA.Those looking to adopt can visit spcaLA pet adoption centers during business hours. Adoptable pets are available to view at spcaLA.com/adopt.
Santa Clarita Radio
Child Airlifted After Experiencing Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted Friday night after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a male juvenile lying unconscious in Homestead Place in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got a...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire
A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
Injured hiker rescued Sat, Aug. 6
Malibu Search and Rescue, County of Los Angeles Fire Department, California State Parks personnel and McCormick Ambulance Service, responded to a 21-year-old male who suffered a foot injury after jumping from boulders into the Rock Pool at Malibu Creek State Park on Saturday, Aug. 6. The injured man was packaged and carried in a rescue […] The post Injured hiker rescued Sat, Aug. 6 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire broke out by the northbound 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce just east of Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a brush fire along the roadside at the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road east of Santa Clarita, according to Esteban Benitez.
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Teenagers Arrested After Vandalizing Maintenance Yard At Central Park
Nine teenagers were arrested after they allegedly caused several thousand dollars in damages at a maintenance yard at Central Park in July. Detectives with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery and Assault, (COBRA) have been investigating reports of several incidents that occurred over the month of July, where groups of teens broke into a City maintenance yard at Central Park, causing damage to several City vehicles and other property, amounting to approximately $5,000 in damages, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
theavtimes.com
285 community cyclists participated in Tour De Luke 2022 in Lancaster
LANCASTER – More than 285 cyclists participated in the second annual Tour de Luke charitable bike ride on Saturday, July 16, riding a total of 4,047 miles and raising $4,000, Lancaster city officials announced. The event was organized by the City of Lancaster and Lucky Luke Brewing, with support...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
foxla.com
Long Beach woman terrorizes neighbors with racist rants, death threats; Community fears her return
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Several residents living at an apartment complex in Long Beach said they fear for their lives due to a neighbor who allegedly threatens them daily, and the neighbor's actions landed her in jail Thursday. Yukatan Everett Mason captured a cell phone video of his neighbor, Lorrene...
3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now
Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try. 3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
spectrumnews1.com
TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
Santa Clarita Radio
Party Bus Driver Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car On 14 Freeway
A party bus driver was hospitalized Friday night when he was hit by a car after exiting the bus on the 14 Freeway east of Santa Clarita. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday first responders received reports of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian on the northbound 14 Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Here’s what to do when you find a cat
No matter how upset they get, most people who’ve found cats mean well and seriously want to do the right thing but have no idea how or what to do. The post Here’s what to do when you find a cat appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Canyon News
One Person Dies At Malibu Creek State Park
MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day. Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
palisadesnews.com
Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades
Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes. The parents of a 12-year-old girl who died riding an e-bike in Pacific Palisades last year have filed a lawsuit against the company that made the e-bike. Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury...
