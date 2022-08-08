Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
notebookcheck.net
LG TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8 unveiled with 3D audio, ANC and UV disinfection functionality
LG has released new TWS earbuds under its TONE Free series. Sold as the TONE Free T90, TONE Free Fit TF7 and TONE Free Fit TF8, the trio feature exciting features, including a charging case with a built-in UV light to disinfect the earbuds as they recharge. The TONE Free T90 are the world's first earbuds with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head tracking, too.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenfone 9 repairability is put to the test in a new teardown video
The Nothing phone (1)'s transparent design was found not to do a lot for its repairability in its recent PBKReviews teardown video. Accordingly, it was up to the next 2022 flagship with dual rear cameras to appear on that YouTube channel to do better. The Zenfone 9 has a plastic back, but whether that makes it more sustainable or not remains to be seen.
Samsung launches its most expensive smartphone yet: Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unveiled at Unpacked event with an eye-watering £2,019 price tag
Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones with flexible glass that folds down the middle of the screen, including its most expensive device yet. The Korean tech giant lifted the lid on several new products at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Galaxy Z Fold...
notebookcheck.net
Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 vs. 9420 2-in-1: What's the difference?
Dell launched its 2022 Latitude 9430 2-in-1 early last month to replace the 2021 Latitude 9420 2-in-1. The newer model is expectedly a smaller year-over-year update for the series given that the 9420 2-in-1 was already a full-fledged redesign of the even older 2020 Latitude 9410 2-in-1. Since the Latitude 9430 2-in-1 shares the same physical features as the 9420 2-in-1, users will have to dig a little deeper to notice any differences between them. Let's go over the three major upgrades that the 2022 model offers over the 2021 version.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
notebookcheck.net
New packaging and a bigger price tag: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and the Ryzen 9 7900X to cost more than US$799 and US$549 respectively
Courtesy of VideoCardz, we may have gotten our first look at the retail packaging for the upcoming Ryzen 9 7000 CPUs. Reportedly taken from an internal presentation, the packaging looks quite different than the one for the Ryzen 9 5000 parts. That’s about it when it comes to the box of the Zen 4 flagships.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 to launch on August 18 as company confirms more specifications
Lenovo has finally announced a firm release date for the Legion Y70, its next gaming smartphone. While the smartphone was rumoured to arrive on August 13, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will debut on August 18. Specifically, Lenovo will commence its launch event at 19:00 China Standard Time (CST), or 11:00 UTC. Unfortunately, Lenovo has not commented on whether the Legion Y70 will be available outside China.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro launched with improved fitness and health tracking, sapphire crystal glass, and vastly improved battery life
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic offered a plethora of fitness and health tracking features including blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), and a mostly accurate heart rate sensor. However, battery life was one of the sore points of the Watch4 generation. This year's Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro build...
notebookcheck.net
Acer Nitro 5 AN715 in review: Good performance but too loud
We put the Acer Nitro 5 AN715 with its Intel Alder Lake CPU and a dedicated GeForce RTX graphics card to the test. The performance is good, but the manufacturer needs to do something about the noise levels!. Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Intel. Housing an Intel Core i7-12700H and a...
notebookcheck.net
Google adds new features for improved sleep with wallpaper dimming in Android 13
Google has released a new version of its Digital Wellbeing app to beta testers, which you can join via the Google Play Store. Bundled with Pixel smartphones, the beta app update provides a look at features that Google plans to introduce with Android 13. For reference, the Android 13 Beta program has now reached Beta 4.1, which should be one of the final beta updates before Google releases a stable update to AOSP and Pixel smartphones.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23e emulates Apple iPhone SE in leaked renders
@OnLeaks and Pricebaba have shared render images of the Galaxy A23e, an even cheaper entry in Samsung's Galaxy A series. On the face of it, the Galaxy A23e resembles the Galaxy A22, albeit only from the front. For some reason, Samsung has switched to a single rear-facing camera, eschewing the three or four cameras that the company typically includes in its mid-range smartphones, such as the Galaxy A23. Incidentally, Samsung has not collated the Galaxy A23e's single rear-facing camera and LED flash within a larger camera housing, as is also the case with other Galaxy A series smartphones.
notebookcheck.net
New Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro teased with a 12.4-inch display as evidence of a Snapdragon 870 and 8 GB of RAM emerges
Xiaomi has plenty of products planned for Lei Jun's annual speech tomorrow, including a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Announced a year ago today, the original Pad 5 Pro has an 11-inch display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50 MP primary camera, plus an 8,600 mAh battery. Based on the Xiaomi has shared so far, the new Pad 5 Pro will be a larger alternative than last year's Pad 5 Pro. There are a few other changes too, although there may be just as many similarities between the two models.
notebookcheck.net
Vivaldi 5.4 now available with custom rocker gestures and multiple other improvements
Earlier today, Vivaldi Technologies released a new stable version of its flagship product, namely Vivaldi Browser. Version 5.4 comes with bug fixes, minor tweaks, as well as a few noticeable changes, such as the ability to customize rocker gestures and to mute sound in web panels. The full version label...
Faster GDDR6X memory likely headed to Nvidia RTX 40-series is now in production
With Lovelace on the horizon, Micron is bringing us "GDDR6X Memory Reimagined" and the potential for a Titan in the lineup.
notebookcheck.net
LilyGO TTGO T4 introduced with a built-in display and charging circuitry
LilyGO is now selling the TTGO T4, a cheaper and smaller option to the TTGO T5 that the company already offers in multiple countries. Specifically, the TTGO T4 is available with a 2.2-inch or a 2.4-inch display that relies on the ILI9341 SPI display controller. Additionally, the single-board computer (SBC) has an Espressif Systems microcontroller based on ESP32 with a dual-core Tensilica LX6 microprocessor.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
