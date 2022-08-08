Motorola Edge 30 Ultra appears in Geekbench listing as Motorola outlines Moto X30 Pro's camera specifications and August 11 release

Graphics market researcher Jon Peddie brings up some glaring issues regarding Intel’s GPU group in a recent blog post. Ever since its formal establishment in Q1 2021, Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG) has officially been recording losses of US$2.1 billion, but Peddie estimates that the actual losses are close to US$3.5 billion “depending on how Intel chooses to account for those investments, and the setup costs at TSMC.” AXG has not managed to deliver on most of the planned products in due time, so Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger could be looking to dump this group altogether.

