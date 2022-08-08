Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...

4 DAYS AGO