Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Related
longisland.com
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
longisland.com
Fulton Burger Comes from Brooklyn to Bohemia
A popular burger joint from Brooklyn has opened an outpost in Bohemia. Fulton Burger moved into the former location of Joe’s Sirloin Grill on Lakeland Avenue. Of course, burgers are the star of the show at this restaurant. You can choose to build your own out of a 6oz. Or 8 oz. angus beef patty or try one of their craft burgers like the Truffle, with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli ($15), the Weekender made up of avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, American cheese, fried egg, and house sauce ($16), or the Bourbon BBQ with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion ring ($15).
longisland.com
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This $150 Million Hamptons Estate Comes With Two Mansions, Two Pools and One Infamous Beachfront
Click here to read the full article. One of Southampton’s most notorious estates is back on the market. Named La Dune, the compound on Gin Lane isn’t only famous for its eye-popping price or its high-profile owner. The property, which has been on and off the market since 2016, starred in the 1978 Woody Allen drama Interiors. It’s now back in play for $150 million—and that amount will get you two mansions with beach frontage spread across four acres in one of the most desirable resort communities in America. The owner, art-world publisher Louise Blouin, bought the estate in the 1990s for $13.5...
longisland.com
How to Exercise Dogs in Hot Weather: Safety Tips from LI Dog Trainer
All dogs need daily exercise, but this summer’s heat waves understandably have many dog owners concerned. Are the temps too high for my pup’s regular routine? Is my dog a breed that’s more susceptible to heat stress? LongIsland.com talked to professional dog trainer Joseph Secreti, owner and founder of Maximum Canine Service and Anita’s Pure Nutrition For Dogs in Deer Park, about what dog owners can do to keep their best friends safe and active in excessive heat and inclement weather.
longisland.com
Candace Bushnell Leads Over 400 Runners at Seventh Annual 5K Race of Hope to Defeat Depression in Southampton, NY
The Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s (HDRF) Seventh Annual 5K Race of Hope brought together more than 400 men, women, and children on Sunday, August 7th in Southampton Village in support of mental health awareness and research. Iconic author and creator of the Sex and the City series, Candace Bushnell, cheered the crowd on as Celebrity Grand Marshal during the festive event, which raised over $325,000 for research into new and improved treatments for depression and anxiety.
PHOTOS: Goose stuck in AC unit of LI home for 2 days rescued
A goose was rescued after becoming stuck in an air conditioning well at a Long Island home over the weekend, Suffolk County officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
longisland.com
$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Eurasian Lynx Owner
The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for owning and endangering the public with a Eurasian lynx, The Eurasian lynx was captured on July 29, 2022 by the Suffolk County Police after roaming the streets in Central Islip for three days.
longisland.com
Thirteen Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced today that 13 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected 8/9/22 from Bohemia (1), Copiague (2), West Babylon (2), Port Jeff Sta (1), Selden (1), and 8/10/22 from Islip (1), Brentwood (1) BayShore(1) and Northport (3).
longisland.com
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Community Advisory Board Seeks Additional Members
Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. is seeking additional interested Suffolk County residents to join the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board. All interested residents must submit letters of inquiry and resumes to be considered for Board Membership. The Community Advisory Board meets to give residents an opportunity to meet monthly via Zoom with the Sheriff and his staff to discuss topics of interest and concern, be a conduit for information to local communities, and provide input on Sheriff’s initiatives and policies relating to the Office and its relationship with the general public. The Board consists of members from across Suffolk County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Seriously Injuring Store Employee with Machete; Injures Two Others
Suffolk County Police have arrested a man after he injured three people, one seriously, with a machete at a Patchogue store. Treyvius Tunstall inquired about purchasing rifles at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tunstall displayed identification to the employee assisting him but then pulled the identification back and walked away from the counter. Tunstall then moved to a different area of the store where he displayed a machete and attacked an uninvolved employee who suffered severe lacerations. A Fifth Precinct police officer and EMS workers applied tourniquets and the victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
Man fatally shot after answering knock at door of LI home
Suffolk County detectives launched an investigation after a man was fatally shot when he answered a knock at the door of his Long Island home early Tuesday morning.
longisland.com
SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Suspects Who Stole Wallets from Multiple Unlocked Vehicles
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in the Sixth Precinct in June. Two individuals have been involved in multiple grand larcenies in the Setauket,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Bridgeport woman wakes from a coma to learn medical benefits were canceled
Sheila Ortiz, 37, told News 12 her doctors told her it's a miracle she survived after a car crash on I-95 left her car flipped over on the roadway.
Comments / 0