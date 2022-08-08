Read full article on original website
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury
Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers went down with an apparent head injury, and he is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue
Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday
Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday
Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Will not return Thursday
Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
Chiefs' Blake Bell: Injures hip
Bell (hip) was carted off during Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears and is questionable to return, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The backup tight end was pushing to be involved more in the offense after consecutive seasons under 400 offensive snaps. Noah Gray and Jody Fortson should see more playing time in Bell's absence.
Bucs offense strikes balance in spotty opening-night effort
TAMPA — The Bucs offense didn’t exclusively serve vanilla Saturday night. While their script seemed confined to the first few pages of the playbook, they might have revealed a fresh philosophy for 2022. Amid the picks and protection flubs, check-down throws and touchdown throws, they brandished a run-pass...
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Tosses TD in preseason opener
Taylor completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. He also rushed once for two yards. Daniel Jones and Davis Webb also logged time behind center in the contest, but Taylor saw the most action...
Giants' Antonio Williams: Rushes for TD in preseason opener
Williams rushed nine times for 61 yards and a touchdown and added one catch on one target for -1 yard in a 23-21 preseason victory versus the Patriots on Thursday. Williams suffered a minor knee injury early in camp but was able to play in the exhibition opener and looked explosive, ripping off separate runs of 17 and 19 yards. He capped a nine-play scoring drive in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run up the middle. Williams is vying for a spot on the 53-man roster as the third-string running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida (undisclosed).
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Injures shoulder
Leavitt (shoulder) left the game in the second quarter of the Packers' 28-21 loss to the 49ers Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The injury came on a big hit from Leavitt to Ray-Ray McCloud that forced a fumble. Leavitt was expected to be a special teams contributor for the Packers after recording a career-high 35 tackles for the Raiders in 2021. With starting free safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) also missing time, Vernon Scott will take the bulk of snaps at the position for now.
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
