wrnjradio.com
Man charged in connection with fatal motor vehicle crash in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – An Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Hillsborough Township on July 22, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Jaden Brandon Ramos, 20, of Old Bridge Township was charged with second-degree...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities searching for suspects in 3-day armed robbery spree in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are searching for suspects that were involved in a three-day armed robbery spree in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on Saturday, August 6, at around 5:14 a.m., when police responded to a hotel located...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
Three-Wheeler Crash In Paramus Downs Traffic Signal, Sends Rider To Hospital
A rider was hospitalized with a serious leg injury after toppling a traffic light and hitting a utility pole in Paramus. The crash took down the signal at the entrance to the Frisch School and Country Club Plaza office building of West Century Road around 9 a.m. Friday. The new...
Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes Ocean County Roadway
A serious motorcycle crash shut a roadway in Ocean County Saturday, Aug. 13. A medevac was called to the 400 block of Manchester Boulevard in Manchester, shutting the road at Hilltop around 3 p.m. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after dump truck overturns in Warren County, state police say
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after a dump truck overturned Thursday afternoon in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 2:48 p.m. in the area of 71 Fiddlers Elbow Road in Harmony Township, Goez said.
Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police
A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property
A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND ROAD CLOSURE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 400 block of Manchester Blvd. Medivac is being set up to transport the rider to Jersey Shore. Manchester Blvd is closed at Hilltop. Please avoid the area. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. NextLANOKA HARBOR: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
Holmdel Police Lose BMW Fleeing at 115 Miles Per Hour
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel gave chase to a BMW that fled officers after...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT
This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 81.4. There was reported injuries with patient(s) transported to CMC.
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer
Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
wrnjradio.com
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
