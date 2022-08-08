ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Red Bank, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Red Bank, NJ
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS

On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
BRICK, NJ
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police

A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
SUMMIT, NJ
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
MANCHESTER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND ROAD CLOSURE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 400 block of Manchester Blvd. Medivac is being set up to transport the rider to Jersey Shore. Manchester Blvd is closed at Hilltop. Please avoid the area. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. NextLANOKA HARBOR: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT

This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
BRICK, NJ
Maplewood Man Took Coins From Short Hills Mall Fountain, Hit Officer

Following his theft of cash from a fountain at the Mall at Short Hills and subsequent attack of an officer with a bag of change, a Newark man was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, according to the Millburn police. According to officials, the officer received medical...
NEWARK, NJ
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
