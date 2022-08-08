Read full article on original website
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators looks into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license.
theriver953.com
August 12, 2022
Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially. The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal inconclusive
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal. “Of course, I...
As federal funds dry up, Virginia county reduces free school meals
Goochland County Public Schools announced Thursday that universal free school meals would be ending as federal funding for the program expires.
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
theriver953.com
Warren County Board of Supervisors discuss WCPS’s budget
One of the items addressed by the the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ work session Tues. night Aug. 9 included the Warren County Public School (WCPS) budget. The Board confirmed that the school budget is set for a review and feedback by both Board members and a WCPS liaison committee at a future meeting.
wvtf.org
For many across Virginia, dental health care is still out of reach—these programs are trying to bridge the gap
Until last summer, nearly 5 million Virginians lacked dental insurance. Expansions to Medicaid in the past year have helped, there’s still a shortage of dentists in parts of the Commonwealth who are willing to accept low-income patients. Last month, Virginia increased its reimbursement rate for dentists who accept Medicaid...
WHSV
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. “People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said. The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester begins $3 million project
City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
theriver953.com
