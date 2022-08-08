ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine

Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
CARIBOU, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aroostook County, ME
Lifestyle
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Mars Hill, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
Georgia State
Q 96.1

Welcome Back; School Starts Today For Students in Mars Hill

Summer is over for students at MSAD #42 in Mars Hill as they go back to school today to begin the 2022-23 academic year. The district will release students for the harvest break on September 15. MSAD #42 serves students from Blaine, Bridgewater, E Plantation, and Mars Hill. It's nice...
MARS HILL, ME
Q 96.1

This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Stall Info#Food Truck#Good Food#Local Events#Food Drink#Iga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q 96.1

New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield

A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered. Located on the Main drag.
WESTFIELD, ME
Q 96.1

Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161

A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
FORT KENT, ME
Q 96.1

Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody

A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
STOCKHOLM, ME
Q 96.1

Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine

A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
EASTON, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy