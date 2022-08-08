Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss These Featured Events at Loring Open House, Limestone, Maine
B52 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a B52 from Minot Air Force Base will fly over Loring. This is a rare opportunity to see one of these gigantic planes. It will bring back memories for many people. LIVE MUSIC - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live music is...
Four Days of Fun at Caribou Cares About Kids in Caribou, Maine
Caribou Cares About Kids is scheduled for August 11, 12 , 13 and 14. This is the first time it is a four day event. The big event is taking place at the Caribou Wellness Center, 55 Bennett Drive in Caribou with many things going on at Teague Park. Gary...
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine
Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
King and Queen French Fries Has a Long History in Presque Isle, Maine
Pam Weber is the owner of King Paul and Queen Thelma French Fries at the Northern Maine Fair (and many fairs across the state). It’s been a family owned operation since the beginning. There’s also a family connection with the Pizza House and Aucoin’s Restaurant on Maine Street in Presque Isle.
Congratulations: One Year Anniversary as Chief of Police in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Congratulations to Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew E. Cummings on his one year anniversary as Chief of Police. The Chief thanked the Fort Fairfield community and posted a photo of a thank you note he received with some donuts and coffee. He also mentioned the department's growth over the last...
Welcome Back; School Starts Today For Students in Mars Hill
Summer is over for students at MSAD #42 in Mars Hill as they go back to school today to begin the 2022-23 academic year. The district will release students for the harvest break on September 15. MSAD #42 serves students from Blaine, Bridgewater, E Plantation, and Mars Hill. It's nice...
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
Caribou Restaurant Closes Dining Room Temporarily, Caribou, Maine
Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service. It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Jade Palace Restaurant and...
LOOK INSIDE: Pool and a View from Big Home in Wallagrass, Maine
This beautiful, modern home in Wallagrass has just what you’ve been looking for - a pool and a view and so much more. The views are something you only find in Aroostook County, Maine. Start with the Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House. The heated, saltwater pool is something...
Announcers Have a Hard Time Saying These Aroostook County Names
These names are not hard to pronounce at all if you are from Maine, and especially from Aroostook County, but…. Sometimes we have announcers record ads for us that are not from here. That is when you hear all kinds of variations of our local town names. We’re aware that...
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?
We’re going to have a pretty wild week of some extreme weather in Aroostook County, Maine this week. We usually expect the temperature to rise around this time of year. But, a few days from now, on Thursday, we should feel some real heat. It won’t necessarily be the...
New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield
A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered. Located on the Main drag.
Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161
A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent. According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m. Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
Easton Woman Arrested for Manslaughter after Child’s Death, Easton, Maine
A 28-year-old Easton woman was arrested for manslaughter on Saturday July 16 after an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Maine State Police and first responder medical personnel were called to 311 Center Road in Easton on March 19 to an unresponsive 1 -year-old child. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
